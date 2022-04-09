International
https://sputniknews.com/20220409/welcome-to-the-himalayas-bidens-latest-bizarre-tangent-leaves-observers-baffled-1094605450.html
Welcome to the Himalayas: Biden’s Latest Bizarre Tangent Leaves Observers Baffled
Welcome to the Himalayas: Biden’s Latest Bizarre Tangent Leaves Observers Baffled
The US president’s most recent digression confounded social media users and politicians alike, sparking another round of speculation about the... 09.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-09T03:17+0000
2022-04-09T03:17+0000
gaffes
joe biden
us
xi jinping
himalayas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/09/1094605425_0:0:3083:1734_1920x0_80_0_0_b6378b407fcd4e72c5b406a56f4c999a.jpg
US President Joe Biden deviated from scripted remarks commemorating the confirmation of future Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Thursday and stumbled through a puzzling anecdote in which he falsely claimed for the eleventh time to have traveled “17,000 miles” with Chinese President Xi Jinping.A video of the remarks has racked up millions of views on Twitter in just hours.One post said the episode showed “Biden's cognitive decline on display.” It’s just the latest in a series of incidents which numerous Republicans and independents say are lending further credence to suggestions that the president’s failing mental faculties may represent a serious threat to the US.After Biden called for regime change in Russia in a widely-condemned ad lib last month, popular Fox News host Tucker Carlson labeled the president a “national security risk,” insisting that “as Joe Biden himself put it: for God's sake, this man cannot remain in power.”Biden has long been known for his habit of embellishment, distortion, and other “gaffes,” and many argue it’s gotten worse with age. In 2019, even the Washington Post acknowledged the obvious in an article headlined “Echoes of Biden’s 1987 plagiarism scandal continue to reverberate.” In 2020, Biden’s campaign aides were forced to walk back his claim that he’d been “arrested” while visiting Nelson Mandela and that the legendary South African dignitary subsequently “threw his arms around” Biden in gratitude. Among other falsehoods, he claimed to have once driven an 18-wheeler professionally and to have “had a house burn down with my wife in it.”
https://sputniknews.com/20220329/tulsi-gabbard-says-bidens-russia-regime-change-gaffe-betrays-true-us-policy-1094295824.html
himalayas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/09/1094605425_113:0:2844:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cd55152fe6123701d071cd9ce7ec05a1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
gaffes, joe biden, us, xi jinping, himalayas

Welcome to the Himalayas: Biden’s Latest Bizarre Tangent Leaves Observers Baffled

03:17 GMT 09.04.2022
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUEU.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation as the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, as she stands at his side during a celebration event on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 8, 2022.
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation as the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, as she stands at his side during a celebration event on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 8, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.04.2022
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
Subscribe
US
India
Global
The US president’s most recent digression confounded social media users and politicians alike, sparking another round of speculation about the commander-in-chief’s mental acuity and renewed claims that he might be unfit for office.
US President Joe Biden deviated from scripted remarks commemorating the confirmation of future Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Thursday and stumbled through a puzzling anecdote in which he falsely claimed for the eleventh time to have traveled “17,000 miles” with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“America is a nation that can be defined in a single word: I was in the foothills of the Himalayas with Xi Jinping, traveling with him, that's when I traveled 17,000 miles when I was vice president,” Biden told reporters at the White House. “I don't know that for a fact,” he concluded.

A video of the remarks has racked up millions of views on Twitter in just hours.
One post said the episode showed “Biden's cognitive decline on display.” It’s just the latest in a series of incidents which numerous Republicans and independents say are lending further credence to suggestions that the president’s failing mental faculties may represent a serious threat to the US.
After Biden called for regime change in Russia in a widely-condemned ad lib last month, popular Fox News host Tucker Carlson labeled the president a “national security risk,” insisting that “as Joe Biden himself put it: for God's sake, this man cannot remain in power.”
Biden has long been known for his habit of embellishment, distortion, and other “gaffes,” and many argue it’s gotten worse with age.
Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, speaks during the McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Dinner in Manchester, N.H. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2022
Situation in Ukraine
Tulsi Gabbard Says Biden's Russia Regime Change 'Gaffe' Betrays True US Policy
29 March, 16:02 GMT
In 2019, even the Washington Post acknowledged the obvious in an article headlined “Echoes of Biden’s 1987 plagiarism scandal continue to reverberate.” In 2020, Biden’s campaign aides were forced to walk back his claim that he’d been “arrested” while visiting Nelson Mandela and that the legendary South African dignitary subsequently “threw his arms around” Biden in gratitude. Among other falsehoods, he claimed to have once driven an 18-wheeler professionally and to have “had a house burn down with my wife in it.”
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала