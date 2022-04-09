https://sputniknews.com/20220409/weekly-news-wrap-up-us-threatens-china-with-sanctions-us-admits-pushing-false-propaganda-1094605292.html
Weekly News Wrap Up; US Threatens China With Sanctions; US Admits Pushing False Propaganda
Weekly News Wrap Up; US Threatens China With Sanctions; US Admits Pushing False Propaganda
The US has admitted that many of the official State Department claims about the Ukraine crisis are false. 09.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-09T08:35+0000
2022-04-09T08:35+0000
2022-04-09T08:35+0000
radio sputnik
the critical hour
pakistan
azov battalion
jen psaki
ukraine
nato
yemen
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/09/1094605266_29:0:1273:700_1920x0_80_0_0_731bdea0c8b9b8b3c590fa5e12fea6d8.png
Weekly News Wrap Up; US Threatens China with Sanctions; US Admits Pushing False Propaganda
The US has admitted that many of the official State Department claims about the Ukraine crisis are false.
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to review the important stories for the week. The US has admitted that many of the official State Department claims about the Ukraine crisis are false. President Biden argues for a war crimes trial for President Putin despite the US' failure to formally accept the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court. Also, there is a movement towards resolution in the Yemen crisis and the Pentagon admits that it can't confirm claims about a "Russian massacre" in Bucha.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss world economics. Some economists are celebrating the Biden economy but many in the working class are not feeling the positive effects of his economic policies. Also, we discuss weekly jobless claims and the war in Ukraine.Margaret Kimberly, Editor and Senior Columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," joins us to discuss this week's important stories. The US has its first black female Supreme Court justice. Also, Jen Psaki's move to MSNBC and President Biden's Ukraine policy.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," and Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, join us to discuss this week's stories. DC insiders are pushing for a 1 trillion dollar military budget. Also, we discuss NATO's push to prolong the Ukraine military operation, Biden's demand for a war crimes trial, and the US admission of pushing false propaganda.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and Counter Punch, and the author and Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, join us to discuss this week's stories. President Zelensky has upset members of the Greek parliament by allowing members of the Azov battalion to speak on a video address to the group. Also, we discuss US propaganda, NATO targeting China, and the failed US State Department coup in Pakistan.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
yemen
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Wilmer Leon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
Wilmer Leon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/09/1094605266_184:0:1117:700_1920x0_80_0_0_d1b2e93bdf0cca152c8ac90abe79f889.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Wilmer Leon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
radio sputnik, the critical hour, pakistan, azov battalion, jen psaki, ukraine, nato, yemen, аудио, radio
Weekly News Wrap Up; US Threatens China With Sanctions; US Admits Pushing False Propaganda
The US has admitted that many of the official State Department claims about the Ukraine crisis are false.
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to review the important stories for the week. The US has admitted that many of the official State Department claims about the Ukraine crisis are false. President Biden argues for a war crimes trial for President Putin despite the US' failure to formally accept the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court. Also, there is a movement towards resolution in the Yemen crisis and the Pentagon admits that it can't confirm claims about a "Russian massacre" in Bucha.
Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss world economics. Some economists are celebrating the Biden economy but many in the working class are not feeling the positive effects of his economic policies. Also, we discuss weekly jobless claims and the war in Ukraine.
Margaret Kimberly, Editor and Senior Columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," joins us to discuss this week's important stories. The US has its first black female Supreme Court justice. Also, Jen Psaki's move to MSNBC and President Biden's Ukraine policy.
Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," and Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, join us to discuss this week's stories. DC insiders are pushing for a 1 trillion dollar military budget. Also, we discuss NATO's push to prolong the Ukraine military operation, Biden's demand for a war crimes trial, and the US admission of pushing false propaganda.
Jim Kavanagh
, writer at thepolemicist.net
and Counter Punch, and the author and Steve Poikonen
, national organizer for Action4Assange, join us to discuss this week's stories. President Zelensky has upset members of the Greek parliament by allowing members of the Azov battalion to speak on a video address to the group. Also, we discuss US propaganda, NATO targeting China, and the failed US State Department coup in Pakistan.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.