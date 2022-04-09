https://sputniknews.com/20220409/violence-in-israel-blackout-in-puerto-rico-disinformation-in-chicago-1094605134.html

Violence in Israel, Blackout in Puerto Rico, Disinformation in Chicago

The leader of Japan's Yakuza is taken down in New York, and more money flows from the US public via billionaires to Ukraine.

Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte are joined by journalist and Code Pink researcher Nicolas Davies to discuss the political upheaval in Pakistan and the elections in France coming up this weekend.Adriana Garriga Lopez, associate professor of anthropology at Kalamazoo College in Michigan, associate faculty of the Brooklyn Institute for Social Research, anthropologist and multidisciplinary artist, talks about the deep roots of Puerto Rico’s latest energy crisis.Miko Peled, human rights activist and author, discusses the thin ice Israel’s current government rests on, the waves of violence against Palestinian and Israelis and whether Daesh* is really inspiring attackers.Robert Scheer, author, journalist, professor and editor at Scheerpost, discusses the danger of nuclear war and the economic fallout the world could face as a result growing sanctions networks. He also discusses the failures of US media and the perils of assuming any particular society “owns virtue.”Sputnik radio producer Rae Valencia helps break down some crucial US Senate races, and the Misfits got into declining American lifespans and some news of the weird to end the week.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.*Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/IS) - a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.

