VIDEO: Pakistan Conducts Successful Test of Shaheen-III Ballistic Missile
VIDEO: Pakistan Conducts Successful Test of Shaheen-III Ballistic Missile
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pakistan has successfully test-fired its Shaheen-III ballistic missile, the Pakistani Armed Forces' media wing, the Inter-Services Public...
"Pakistan today conducted successful flight test of Shaheen-III surface to surface ballistic missile. The test flight was aimed at re-validating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system," the ISPR said in a Saturday statement.According to the release, Lt. Gen. Nadeem Zaki Manj, Director General Strategic Plans Division, who witnessed the test-launch, expressed confidence in Pakistan’s nuclear deterrence capability.The Shaheen-III land-based surface-to-surface medium-range ballistic missile can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads. The first tests of the Shaheen-III ballistic missile were carried out in March 2015.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pakistan has successfully test-fired its Shaheen-III ballistic missile, the Pakistani Armed Forces’ media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), informs.
"Pakistan today conducted successful flight test of Shaheen-III surface to surface ballistic missile. The test flight was aimed at re-validating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system," the ISPR said in a Saturday statement.
According to the release, Lt. Gen. Nadeem Zaki Manj, Director General Strategic Plans Division, who witnessed the test-launch, expressed confidence in Pakistan’s nuclear deterrence capability.
The Shaheen-III land-based surface-to-surface medium-range ballistic missile can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads. The first tests of the Shaheen-III ballistic missile were carried out in March 2015.