International
https://sputniknews.com/20220409/us-admits-to-widespread-propaganda-on-ukraine-conflict-1094595952.html
US Admits to Widespread Propaganda on Ukraine Conflict
US Admits to Widespread Propaganda on Ukraine Conflict
On this episode of Fault Lines, our hosts talk about the White House pushing politicalized intelligence on Ukraine, China’s objectives for Eurasian integration... 09.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-09T08:41+0000
2022-04-09T08:41+0000
us
fault lines
ukraine
propaganda
china
azov battalion
will smith
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/08/1094595871_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_aa204857b7727316a08d23bbb3807924.png
US Admits to Widespread Propaganda on Ukraine Conflict
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about the White House pushing politicalized intelligence on Ukraine, China’s objectives for Eurasian integration and the disbandment of NATO, Zelensky showing up to Greek Parliament with a neo-fascist Azov fighter, and if Will Smith’s Oscars slap was bought by Pfizer to promote their new drug.
Guests:Scott Ritter - Military Analyst | US Admits to Widespread Propaganda on Ukraine ConflictGarland Nixon - Political Analyst | Zelensky Accompanied by Neo-Nazi Azov Fighter in Greek ParliamentJohn Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer | Zelensky Accompanied by Neo-Nazi Azov Fighter in Greek ParliamentChanda &amp; Oz - Hosts, Beauty and the Boomer | Did Pfzier Buy Will Smith’s Oscars Slap?In the first hour, Scott Ritter joined the show to talk about his return from Twitter jail after bogus accusations of harassment were made, the White House pushing politicalized intelligence on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the US twisting arms to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Daniel Burke for a discussion on how China will react to escalating rhetoric from the West as Speaker Pelosi prepares for her speech in Taiwan and China’s objectives for Eurasian integration and the disbandment of NATO.In the third hour, John Kiriakou and Garland Nixon joined the conversation to talk about Ukraine’s Zelensky petitioning the Greek parliament to put pressure on the EU for increased Russian sanctions accompanied by a neo-fascist Azov Battalion fighter. We also spoke to Chanda and Oz about whether Will Smith’s slap was bought by Pfizer to bring awareness to their new alopecia drug.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/08/1094595871_244:0:1177:700_1920x0_80_0_0_0312aef3d75a22d403c3688dedcb6d60.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, fault lines, ukraine, propaganda, china, azov battalion, will smith, аудио, radio

US Admits to Widespread Propaganda on Ukraine Conflict

08:41 GMT 09.04.2022
US Admits to Widespread Propaganda on Ukraine Conflict
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
Faran Fronczak
Radio Host
All materialsWrite to the author
On this episode of Fault Lines, our hosts talk about the White House pushing politicalized intelligence on Ukraine, China’s objectives for Eurasian integration and the disbandment of NATO, Zelensky showing up to Greek Parliament with a neo-fascist Azov fighter, and if Will Smith’s Oscars slap was bought by Pfizer to promote their new drug.
Guests:
Scott Ritter - Military Analyst | US Admits to Widespread Propaganda on Ukraine Conflict
Garland Nixon - Political Analyst | Zelensky Accompanied by Neo-Nazi Azov Fighter in Greek Parliament
John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer | Zelensky Accompanied by Neo-Nazi Azov Fighter in Greek Parliament
Chanda & Oz - Hosts, Beauty and the Boomer | Did Pfzier Buy Will Smith’s Oscars Slap?
In the first hour, Scott Ritter joined the show to talk about his return from Twitter jail after bogus accusations of harassment were made, the White House pushing politicalized intelligence on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the US twisting arms to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Daniel Burke for a discussion on how China will react to escalating rhetoric from the West as Speaker Pelosi prepares for her speech in Taiwan and China’s objectives for Eurasian integration and the disbandment of NATO.
In the third hour, John Kiriakou and Garland Nixon joined the conversation to talk about Ukraine’s Zelensky petitioning the Greek parliament to put pressure on the EU for increased Russian sanctions accompanied by a neo-fascist Azov Battalion fighter. We also spoke to Chanda and Oz about whether Will Smith’s slap was bought by Pfizer to bring awareness to their new alopecia drug.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала