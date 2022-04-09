https://sputniknews.com/20220409/us-admits-to-widespread-propaganda-on-ukraine-conflict-1094595952.html

US Admits to Widespread Propaganda on Ukraine Conflict

US Admits to Widespread Propaganda on Ukraine Conflict

On this episode of Fault Lines, our hosts talk about the White House pushing politicalized intelligence on Ukraine, China’s objectives for Eurasian integration... 09.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-09T08:41+0000

2022-04-09T08:41+0000

2022-04-09T08:41+0000

us

fault lines

ukraine

propaganda

china

azov battalion

will smith

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/08/1094595871_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_aa204857b7727316a08d23bbb3807924.png

US Admits to Widespread Propaganda on Ukraine Conflict On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about the White House pushing politicalized intelligence on Ukraine, China’s objectives for Eurasian integration and the disbandment of NATO, Zelensky showing up to Greek Parliament with a neo-fascist Azov fighter, and if Will Smith’s Oscars slap was bought by Pfizer to promote their new drug.

Guests:Scott Ritter - Military Analyst | US Admits to Widespread Propaganda on Ukraine ConflictGarland Nixon - Political Analyst | Zelensky Accompanied by Neo-Nazi Azov Fighter in Greek ParliamentJohn Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer | Zelensky Accompanied by Neo-Nazi Azov Fighter in Greek ParliamentChanda & Oz - Hosts, Beauty and the Boomer | Did Pfzier Buy Will Smith’s Oscars Slap?In the first hour, Scott Ritter joined the show to talk about his return from Twitter jail after bogus accusations of harassment were made, the White House pushing politicalized intelligence on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the US twisting arms to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Daniel Burke for a discussion on how China will react to escalating rhetoric from the West as Speaker Pelosi prepares for her speech in Taiwan and China’s objectives for Eurasian integration and the disbandment of NATO.In the third hour, John Kiriakou and Garland Nixon joined the conversation to talk about Ukraine’s Zelensky petitioning the Greek parliament to put pressure on the EU for increased Russian sanctions accompanied by a neo-fascist Azov Battalion fighter. We also spoke to Chanda and Oz about whether Will Smith’s slap was bought by Pfizer to bring awareness to their new alopecia drug.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

us, fault lines, ukraine, propaganda, china, azov battalion, will smith, аудио, radio