https://sputniknews.com/20220409/us-admits-to-widespread-propaganda-on-ukraine-conflict-1094595952.html
US Admits to Widespread Propaganda on Ukraine Conflict
US Admits to Widespread Propaganda on Ukraine Conflict
On this episode of Fault Lines, our hosts talk about the White House pushing politicalized intelligence on Ukraine, China’s objectives for Eurasian integration... 09.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-09T08:41+0000
2022-04-09T08:41+0000
2022-04-09T08:41+0000
us
fault lines
ukraine
propaganda
china
azov battalion
will smith
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/08/1094595871_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_aa204857b7727316a08d23bbb3807924.png
US Admits to Widespread Propaganda on Ukraine Conflict
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about the White House pushing politicalized intelligence on Ukraine, China’s objectives for Eurasian integration and the disbandment of NATO, Zelensky showing up to Greek Parliament with a neo-fascist Azov fighter, and if Will Smith’s Oscars slap was bought by Pfizer to promote their new drug.
Guests:Scott Ritter - Military Analyst | US Admits to Widespread Propaganda on Ukraine ConflictGarland Nixon - Political Analyst | Zelensky Accompanied by Neo-Nazi Azov Fighter in Greek ParliamentJohn Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer | Zelensky Accompanied by Neo-Nazi Azov Fighter in Greek ParliamentChanda & Oz - Hosts, Beauty and the Boomer | Did Pfzier Buy Will Smith’s Oscars Slap?In the first hour, Scott Ritter joined the show to talk about his return from Twitter jail after bogus accusations of harassment were made, the White House pushing politicalized intelligence on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the US twisting arms to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Daniel Burke for a discussion on how China will react to escalating rhetoric from the West as Speaker Pelosi prepares for her speech in Taiwan and China’s objectives for Eurasian integration and the disbandment of NATO.In the third hour, John Kiriakou and Garland Nixon joined the conversation to talk about Ukraine’s Zelensky petitioning the Greek parliament to put pressure on the EU for increased Russian sanctions accompanied by a neo-fascist Azov Battalion fighter. We also spoke to Chanda and Oz about whether Will Smith’s slap was bought by Pfizer to bring awareness to their new alopecia drug.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/08/1094595871_244:0:1177:700_1920x0_80_0_0_0312aef3d75a22d403c3688dedcb6d60.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
us, fault lines, ukraine, propaganda, china, azov battalion, will smith, аудио, radio
US Admits to Widespread Propaganda on Ukraine Conflict
On this episode of Fault Lines, our hosts talk about the White House pushing politicalized intelligence on Ukraine, China’s objectives for Eurasian integration and the disbandment of NATO, Zelensky showing up to Greek Parliament with a neo-fascist Azov fighter, and if Will Smith’s Oscars slap was bought by Pfizer to promote their new drug.
Scott Ritter - Military Analyst | US Admits to Widespread Propaganda on Ukraine Conflict
Garland Nixon - Political Analyst | Zelensky Accompanied by Neo-Nazi Azov Fighter in Greek Parliament
John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer | Zelensky Accompanied by Neo-Nazi Azov Fighter in Greek Parliament
Chanda & Oz - Hosts, Beauty and the Boomer | Did Pfzier Buy Will Smith’s Oscars Slap?
In the first hour, Scott Ritter joined the show to talk about his return from Twitter jail after bogus accusations of harassment were made, the White House pushing politicalized intelligence on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the US twisting arms to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Daniel Burke for a discussion on how China will react to escalating rhetoric from the West as Speaker Pelosi prepares for her speech in Taiwan and China’s objectives for Eurasian integration and the disbandment of NATO.
In the third hour, John Kiriakou and Garland Nixon joined the conversation to talk about Ukraine’s Zelensky petitioning the Greek parliament to put pressure on the EU for increased Russian sanctions accompanied by a neo-fascist Azov Battalion fighter. We also spoke to Chanda and Oz about whether Will Smith’s slap was bought by Pfizer to bring awareness to their new alopecia drug.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.