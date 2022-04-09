https://sputniknews.com/20220409/ukrainian-cargo-ship-tried-to-break-through-to-russian-black-sea-fleet-blocking-mariupol-port-mod-1094624584.html

Ukrainian Cargo Ship Tried to Break Through to Russian Black Sea Fleet Blocking Mariupol Port: MoD

Russian forces and Donetsk People's Militia units encircled the Azov Sea city of Mariupol in early March, trapping thousands of Ukrainian armed forces troops... 09.04.2022, Sputnik International

Ukrainian dry cargo ship Apache changed its course while en route and attempted to break through the naval blockade of Mariupol enforced by ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, Russian Ministry of Defence spokesman Igor Konashenkov has announced.Russian vessels open fired on the vessel, with a direct hit resulting in a fire breaking out aboard the Ukrainian ship. The vessel subsequently heaved to one side, and its crew initiated communications with the Russian side asking them to hold their fire.

