Two Paintings From Russia's Morozov Collection to Remain in France, Reports Say
PARIS (Sputnik) - Two paintings presented at the exhibition "The Morozov Collection. Icons of Modern Art" in Paris will remain in France, French media said on... 09.04.2022, Sputnik International
According to Agence France-Presse, one of the paintings seized by France belongs to a Russian businessman and it "will remain in France while the assets of its owner remain frozen." The other painting is reportedly owned by the Dnepropetrovsk Museum of Fine Arts of Ukraine and will remain in France "until the situation in the country allows it to be safely returned," the news said."The Morozov Collection. Icons of Modern Art" exhibition includes works of art from Russia's most prominent museums, including the State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, and the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts and the State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow. The collection features works by celebrated European artists such as Paul Gaugin, Vincent van Gogh, Henri Matisse and Pierre-Auguste Renoir, including Russian artists Natalia Goncharova, Kazimir Malevich, Ilya Repin and Valentin Serov. The exhibition was running from 22 September to 3 April.The Fondation Louis Vuitton told Sputnik that the rest of the artworks will be transferred to Russian museums. However, the exact date is unspecified as they will be transferred at different times.On Monday, the Russian embassy in Paris told Sputnik that the paintings from Morozov Collection, which were exhibited at the Fondation Louis Vuitton, were being prepared for shipment to Russia.
PARIS (Sputnik) - Two paintings presented at the exhibition "The Morozov Collection. Icons of Modern Art" in Paris will remain in France, French media said on Saturday, citing the country's foreign ministry.
According to Agence France-Presse, one of the paintings seized by France belongs to a Russian businessman and it "will remain in France while the assets of its owner remain frozen." The other painting is reportedly owned by the Dnepropetrovsk Museum of Fine Arts of Ukraine and will remain in France "until the situation in the country allows it to be safely returned," the news said.
"The Morozov Collection. Icons of Modern Art" exhibition includes works of art from Russia's most prominent museums, including the State Hermitage Museum
in St. Petersburg, and the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts and the State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow. The collection features works by celebrated European artists such as Paul Gaugin, Vincent van Gogh, Henri Matisse and Pierre-Auguste Renoir, including Russian artists Natalia Goncharova, Kazimir Malevich, Ilya Repin and Valentin Serov. The exhibition was running from 22 September to 3 April.
The Fondation Louis Vuitton told Sputnik that the rest of the artworks will be transferred to Russian museums. However, the exact date is unspecified as they will be transferred at different times.
On Monday, the Russian embassy in Paris told Sputnik that the paintings from Morozov Collection, which were exhibited at the Fondation Louis Vuitton, were being prepared for shipment to Russia.