https://sputniknews.com/20220409/two-acquitted-2-more-freed-in-michigan-governor-kidnap-plot-trial-reports-say-1094606178.html

Two Acquitted, 2 More Freed in Michigan Governor Kidnap Plot Trial, Reports Say

Two Acquitted, 2 More Freed in Michigan Governor Kidnap Plot Trial, Reports Say

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A federal jury has acquitted two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 and the judge freed two... 09.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-09T04:59+0000

2022-04-09T04:59+0000

2022-04-09T04:59+0000

us

kidnapping

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/17/1090964255_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_aafcaa24b51639a0a3faa72a9732f575.jpg

Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta were found not guilty of kidnapping conspiracy. The jury also found Harris not guilty on other charges, the report said.The same jury failed to agree on a verdict for the other two defendants Adam Fox and Barry Croft and then US District Judge Robert Jonker declared a mistrial for them and set them free, the report added.The four defendants actively plotted in kidnapping in detail and reconnoitered the governor's house, the court was told. All four pleaded not guilty and could have faced life imprisonment if convicted, according to the report.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, kidnapping