The White House is Monitoring COVID Lockdowns in Shanghai

The White House is Monitoring COVID Lockdowns in Shanghai

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including France preparing to ration gas, and Biden sending patriot missiles... 09.04.2022, Sputnik International

GUESTMark Krikorian - Executive Director of Center for Immigration Studies | Sensible Immigration Reforms, America's Asylum System, and Asylum CriteriaTaylor Hudak - Journalist & Editor with AcTVism Munich | Julian Assange Previously Suffered a Stroke in Prison, Willem Engel, and Informing the PublicIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Krikorian about the abuse of the US asylum system, the record number of border apprehensions, and the Biden administration's immigration policies. Mark talked about the radicalization of mainstream Democrats and young Americans radical on immigration. Mark spoke about Texas sending illegal immigrants to Washington DC and the end of Title 42.In the second hour, Lee and Tyler Nixon spoke with Taylor Hudak about Julian Assange's marriage in prison, Sarah Palin's support for Julian Assange, and bravery in journalism. Taylor discussed the potential extradition of Julian Assange and the dangers of the intelligence community. Taylor spoke about the Willem Engel story and how COVID-19 policies have destroyed freedoms around the world.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

