https://sputniknews.com/20220409/the-white-house-is-monitoring-covid-lockdowns-in-shanghai-1094603373.html
The White House is Monitoring COVID Lockdowns in Shanghai
The White House is Monitoring COVID Lockdowns in Shanghai
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including France preparing to ration gas, and Biden sending patriot missiles... 09.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-09T08:38+0000
2022-04-09T08:38+0000
2022-04-09T08:38+0000
us
the backstory
hunter biden
laptop
wikileaks
immigration
dhs
texas
free speech
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/08/1094603332_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5b1544f20878b5607250db28b1de1087.jpg
The White House is Monitoring COVID Lockdowns in Shanghai
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including France preparing to ration gas, and Biden sending patriot missiles To Slovakia.
GUESTMark Krikorian - Executive Director of Center for Immigration Studies | Sensible Immigration Reforms, America's Asylum System, and Asylum CriteriaTaylor Hudak - Journalist & Editor with AcTVism Munich | Julian Assange Previously Suffered a Stroke in Prison, Willem Engel, and Informing the PublicIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Krikorian about the abuse of the US asylum system, the record number of border apprehensions, and the Biden administration's immigration policies. Mark talked about the radicalization of mainstream Democrats and young Americans radical on immigration. Mark spoke about Texas sending illegal immigrants to Washington DC and the end of Title 42.In the second hour, Lee and Tyler Nixon spoke with Taylor Hudak about Julian Assange's marriage in prison, Sarah Palin's support for Julian Assange, and bravery in journalism. Taylor discussed the potential extradition of Julian Assange and the dangers of the intelligence community. Taylor spoke about the Willem Engel story and how COVID-19 policies have destroyed freedoms around the world.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
us
texas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/08/1094603332_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_cb8afdf7c4972adf3548d0d2d91e5a9b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
us, the backstory, hunter biden, laptop, wikileaks, immigration, dhs, texas, free speech, аудио, radio
The White House is Monitoring COVID Lockdowns in Shanghai
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including France preparing to ration gas, and Biden sending patriot missiles to Slovakia.
Mark Krikorian - Executive Director of Center for Immigration Studies | Sensible Immigration Reforms, America's Asylum System, and Asylum Criteria
Taylor Hudak - Journalist & Editor with AcTVism Munich | Julian Assange Previously Suffered a Stroke in Prison, Willem Engel, and Informing the Public
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Krikorian about the abuse of the US asylum system, the record number of border apprehensions, and the Biden administration's immigration policies. Mark talked about the radicalization of mainstream Democrats and young Americans radical on immigration. Mark spoke about Texas sending illegal immigrants to Washington DC and the end of Title 42.
In the second hour, Lee and Tyler Nixon spoke with Taylor Hudak about Julian Assange's marriage in prison, Sarah Palin's support for Julian Assange, and bravery in journalism. Taylor discussed the potential extradition of Julian Assange and the dangers of the intelligence community. Taylor spoke about the Willem Engel story and how COVID-19 policies have destroyed freedoms around the world.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.