Stay Classy, BBC: Broadcaster’s Obituary for Late Russian Politician Zhirinovsky Sparks Scandal

The Russian Embassy in the UK blasted the BBC on Saturday over its scandalously headlined report on the death of Russian Liberal Democratic Party leader Vladimir Zhirinovksy, which the broadcaster titled “Putin’s ultranationalist ally and clown, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, dies at 75.”“Labelling deceased foreign politicians is a new low for the BBC. Just the kind of journalism the so-called ‘free press’ proudly feeds to its loyal audience,” the Embassy tweeted, accompanying its post with a screengrab of BBC’s tweet and story headline.In its obit to Zhirinovsky, the BBC characterized his politics as a “brand of clownish ultranationalism” that “kept Russians shocked and entertained during more than 30 years of his political career.” The outlet also recalled a quote by political commentator Konstantin Eggert labelling the Jewish Russian politician “the Kremlin’s pocket nationalist and scare-monger.”“There is barely a mention of the man's best qualities: only derogatory or mocking comments about his 'absurd antics' and how he 'shocked and entertained' Russian people. I doubt whether the word 'clownish' would be used in obituaries for Western politicians, though I can think of two, at least, that justify that description,” Cashmore suggests.Tiberio Graziani, chairman of Vision & Global Trends – International Institute for Global Analyses, a Rome-based think tank specializing in geopolitics, agrees.While many of the BBC’s Twitter followers had a good laugh at Zhirinovsky’s expense and agreed with the broadcaster's headline, others echoed the sentiments expressed the Russian Embassy and the political observers who spoke to Sputnik.“I agree. The BBC is better than this. Or should be better than this,” another person wrote. “All people deserve respect and dignity when they die. Being disrespectful regards them is not ok just because you disagreed with them in life. There is always a chance you misunderstood them,” another suggested.Zhirinovsky passed away on Wednesday and was buried at the Novodevichy Cemetery in Moscow on Saturday. The ceremony was attended by relatives and senior lawmakers and other officials. A farewell ceremony was held in Moscow on Friday. President Putin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Foreign Minister Sergei Shoigu and others attended to pay their last respects.

