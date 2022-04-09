https://sputniknews.com/20220409/spacex--axioms-first-private-mission-to-arrive-at-iss-1094607479.html
SpaceX & Axiom’s First Private Mission to Arrive at ISS
SpaceX & Axiom’s First Private Mission to Arrive at ISS
The first all-commercial crewed Axiom-1 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) took off on schedule on Friday morning from NASA’s Kennedy Space... 09.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-09T09:49+0000
2022-04-09T09:49+0000
2022-04-09T09:49+0000
iss
spacex
tech
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/09/1094612777_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6bc4a4e5f052be670c806ff0bddc681a.jpg
Sputnik is live as the Axiom-1 crew reaches the International Space Station (ISS).Axiom Ax-1 crew members, Commander Michael Lopez-Alegria of the United States and Spain, pilot Larry Connor of the United States, mission specialist Eytan Stibbe of Israel, and mission specialist Mark Pathy of Canada successfully launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on board the Dragon Endeavour spacecraft on its third flight to the International Space Station (ISS).During the 10-day mission, eight of which will be spent on the space station, the crew will complete more than 25 science experiments in a microgravity environment.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/09/1094612777_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d56ee4f03ef669d752a9192b14445079.jpg
Space X and Axiom-1 crew to reach the ISS: Docking, hatch opening, and welcoming ceremony
Space X and Axiom-1 crew to reach the ISS: Docking, hatch opening, and welcoming ceremony
2022-04-09T09:49+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
iss, spacex, tech, видео
SpaceX & Axiom’s First Private Mission to Arrive at ISS
The first all-commercial crewed Axiom-1 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) took off on schedule on Friday morning from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre at Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Sputnik is live as the Axiom-1 crew reaches the International Space Station (ISS).
Axiom Ax-1 crew members, Commander Michael Lopez-Alegria of the United States and Spain, pilot Larry Connor of the United States, mission specialist Eytan Stibbe of Israel, and mission specialist Mark Pathy of Canada successfully launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on board the Dragon Endeavour spacecraft on its third flight to the International Space Station (ISS).
During the 10-day mission, eight of which will be spent on the space station, the crew will complete more than 25 science experiments in a microgravity environment.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!