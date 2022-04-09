https://sputniknews.com/20220409/spacex--axioms-first-private-mission-to-arrive-at-iss-1094607479.html

SpaceX & Axiom’s First Private Mission to Arrive at ISS

The first all-commercial crewed Axiom-1 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) took off on schedule on Friday morning from NASA’s Kennedy Space... 09.04.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live as the Axiom-1 crew reaches the International Space Station (ISS).Axiom Ax-1 crew members, Commander Michael Lopez-Alegria of the United States and Spain, pilot Larry Connor of the United States, mission specialist Eytan Stibbe of Israel, and mission specialist Mark Pathy of Canada successfully launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on board the Dragon Endeavour spacecraft on its third flight to the International Space Station (ISS).During the 10-day mission, eight of which will be spent on the space station, the crew will complete more than 25 science experiments in a microgravity environment.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

