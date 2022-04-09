https://sputniknews.com/20220409/shooting-incident-that-left-five-people-injured-in-israeli-city-caught-on-video-1094626448.html
Shooting Incident That Left Five People Injured in Israeli City Caught on Video
Shooting Incident That Left Five People Injured in Israeli City Caught on Video
Local authorities have reportedly detained four individuals suspected of being involved in the incident, all of them "men in their 20s and 30s".
Five people were left injured, with one of them in critical condition, following a shooting at a café in the Israeli city of Rahat on Friday evening.Footage of the incident has since emerged online, showing a man armed with a handgun opening fire at the establishment.The police have since said they arrested four individuals who are suspected of being involved in the incident, with all suspects being "men in their 20s and 30s", according to The Times of Israel.The newspaper also notes that another shooting incident occurred in the city overnight Wednesday, when several "masked vigilantes" opened fire towards the main entrance of a local branch of "Café Café", with the incident apparently being connected to "local objections to businesses in the city hiring female staff who work late shifts".
Five people were left injured, with one of them in critical condition, following a shooting at a café in the Israeli city of Rahat on Friday evening.
Footage of the incident has since emerged online, showing a man armed with a handgun opening fire at the establishment.
The police have since said they arrested four individuals who are suspected of being involved in the incident, with all suspects being "men in their 20s and 30s", according to The Times of Israel.
The newspaper also notes that another shooting incident occurred in the city overnight Wednesday, when several "masked vigilantes" opened fire towards the main entrance of a local branch of "Café Café", with the incident apparently being connected to "local objections to businesses in the city hiring female staff who work late shifts".