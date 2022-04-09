https://sputniknews.com/20220409/russian-scientists-fighting-for-life-of-mediterranean-turtle-brought-ashore-by-black-sea-1094613446.html

Russian Scientists Fighting for Life of Mediterranean Turtle Brought Ashore by Black Sea

The loggerhead sea turtle is an endangered species that can be found in the Mediterranean Sea, as well as in the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans. 09.04.2022, Sputnik International

A huge loggerhead sea turtle (Caretta caretta) was recently found on the shore in the resort city of Anapa in Russia's Krasnodar region. Since the Black Sea is not the habitat for these species, experts believe that it was most likely brought there from the Mediterranean by a storm current.Currently, the reptile is being kept in a pool with warm water to help it recover after a long exhausting journey. The turtle's size is 110 cm and it weighs about 100 kg. According to experts, the reptile is currently in grave condition due to hypothermia and exhaustion. The turtle underwent a CT scan in a local hospital and the results of the scan were sent to the Moscow Centre of Oceanography and Marine Biology, where specialists will study them and share their opinion of the turtle's health condition. The loggerhead sea turtle is a species of oceanic turtle which inhabits the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans, as well as the Mediterranean Sea. These turtles have a lifespan of 47-67 years.

