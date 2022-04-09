International
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Russian MoD Shows Su-30CM & Su-35 Sorties Destroying Ukrainian Radar, Buk-M1 - Video

08:08 GMT 09.04.2022
Su-35S fighters participate in the flight program of the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2021.
Russia has been destroying Ukrainian military equipment as part of its special military operation, which was launched in February to demilitarise and de-Nazify the neighbouring country.
The Russian Defence Ministry has published footage of Su-30CM and Su-35 sorties that destroyed a Ukrainian radar station and Buk-M1 anti-aircraft system.
"The crews of the fighter aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces, in the course of performing flight missions, detected and destroyed a radar station and Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system", the ministry said.
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. In response, the United States and its allies imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia that include airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.
