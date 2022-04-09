https://sputniknews.com/20220409/russian-mod-shows-su-30cm--su-35-sorties-destroying-ukrainian-radar-buk-m1---video-1094608676.html

Russian MoD Shows Su-30CM & Su-35 Sorties Destroying Ukrainian Radar, Buk-M1 - Video

Russian MoD Shows Su-30CM & Su-35 Sorties Destroying Ukrainian Radar, Buk-M1 - Video

Russia has been destroying Ukrainian military equipment as part of its special military operation, which was launched in February to demilitarise and de-Nazify...

The Russian Defence Ministry has published footage of Su-30CM and Su-35 sorties that destroyed a Ukrainian radar station and Buk-M1 anti-aircraft system."The crews of the fighter aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces, in the course of performing flight missions, detected and destroyed a radar station and Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system", the ministry said.On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. In response, the United States and its allies imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia that include airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

