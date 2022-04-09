https://sputniknews.com/20220409/pakistani-parliament-postpones-vote-of-no-confidence-in-khan-reports-say-1094618081.html

Pakistani Parliament Postpones Vote of No Confidence in Khan, Reports Say

Pakistani Parliament Postpones Vote of No Confidence in Khan, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Pakistani Parliament has postponed the voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan until 20:00 local time... 09.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-09T11:50+0000

2022-04-09T11:50+0000

2022-04-09T11:50+0000

asia & pacific

pakistan

imran khan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102628/98/1026289811_0:141:3571:2150_1920x0_80_0_0_b99d83a5cce76f09c07476bc6340bf55.jpg

The parliament's session on Khan started at 10:30, but was interrupted by the deputy speaker, Asad Qaiser, who had delayed the meeting until 12:30, the broadcaster reported. The session resumed at 14:30, reportedly intentionally delayed by longer speeches.Marriyum Aurangzeb, the Pakistan Muslim League spokesperson, said the delay was a violation of the country's constitution and the supreme court's ruling, adding that it is punishable by a three-year jail term and a five-year disqualification, according to the report.Last week, Khan asked Pakistani President Arif Alvi to dissolve the parliament following the dismissal of the motion of no confidence in Khan as unconstitutional. Information Minister Fawad Hussain said Khan will continue his duties under Article 224 of the basic law.The decision to cancel the no confidence vote was challenged in court by the opposition. The Supreme Court ruled to hold the voting, scheduled for Saturday. Khan, in turn, said the opposition's motion was an attempt by foreign powers to depose him.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

asia & pacific, pakistan, imran khan