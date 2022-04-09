International
Pakistani Parliament Postpones Vote of No Confidence in Khan, Reports Say
Pakistani Parliament Postpones Vote of No Confidence in Khan, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Pakistani Parliament has postponed the voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan until 20:00 local time
The parliament's session on Khan started at 10:30, but was interrupted by the deputy speaker, Asad Qaiser, who had delayed the meeting until 12:30, the broadcaster reported. The session resumed at 14:30, reportedly intentionally delayed by longer speeches.Marriyum Aurangzeb, the Pakistan Muslim League spokesperson, said the delay was a violation of the country's constitution and the supreme court's ruling, adding that it is punishable by a three-year jail term and a five-year disqualification, according to the report.Last week, Khan asked Pakistani President Arif Alvi to dissolve the parliament following the dismissal of the motion of no confidence in Khan as unconstitutional. Information Minister Fawad Hussain said Khan will continue his duties under Article 224 of the basic law.The decision to cancel the no confidence vote was challenged in court by the opposition. The Supreme Court ruled to hold the voting, scheduled for Saturday. Khan, in turn, said the opposition's motion was an attempt by foreign powers to depose him.
asia & pacific, pakistan, imran khan

Pakistani Parliament Postpones Vote of No Confidence in Khan, Reports Say

11:50 GMT 09.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / Aamir QURESHIPakistani officials and media personnel gather outside the parliament house building in Islamabad on April 10, 2015
Pakistani officials and media personnel gather outside the parliament house building in Islamabad on April 10, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / Aamir QURESHI
