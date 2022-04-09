https://sputniknews.com/20220409/norways-defence-minister-resigns-amid-reports-of-his-relationship-with-schoolgirl-1094622299.html

Norway's Defence Minister Resigns Amid Reports of His Relationship With Schoolgirl

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Norwegian Defence Minister Odd Roger Enoksen on Saturday announced his resignation following media reports about his sexual relations with... 09.04.2022, Sputnik International

Enoksen reportedly had intercourse with the 18-year-old in 2005 while she was still attending school. The incident occurred during the government of the red-green coalition (2005-2013), headed by Jens Stoltenberg."Today, I told my party leader Trygve Slagsvold Vedum and Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store that I want to step down as a defense minister," Enoksen was quoted as saying by the Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang.He confirmed the relationship and added that he regrets it.

