Norway's Defence Minister Resigns Amid Reports of His Relationship With Schoolgirl

Enoksen reportedly had intercourse with the 18-year-old in 2005 while she was still attending school. The incident occurred during the government of the red-green coalition (2005-2013), headed by Jens Stoltenberg."Today, I told my party leader Trygve Slagsvold Vedum and Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store that I want to step down as a defense minister," Enoksen was quoted as saying by the Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang.He confirmed the relationship and added that he regrets it.
14:42 GMT 09.04.2022
In this file photo taken on October 14, 2021 Norway's Minister of Defense Odd Roger Enoksen (Centre Party) holds a bouquet of flowers as he poses on Slottsplassen palace square in front of the Royal Palace in Oslo, after he became member of the new government.
In this file photo taken on October 14, 2021 Norway's Minister of Defense Odd Roger Enoksen (Centre Party) holds a bouquet of flowers as he poses on Slottsplassen palace square in front of the Royal Palace in Oslo, after he became member of the new government.
© AFP 2022 / HEIKO JUNGE
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Norwegian Defence Minister Odd Roger Enoksen on Saturday announced his resignation following media reports about his sexual relations with an 18-year-old schoolgirl while he was a member of Norway’s Council of State.
Enoksen reportedly had intercourse with the 18-year-old in 2005 while she was still attending school. The incident occurred during the government of the red-green coalition (2005-2013), headed by Jens Stoltenberg.
"Today, I told my party leader Trygve Slagsvold Vedum and Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store that I want to step down as a defense minister," Enoksen was quoted as saying by the Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang.
He confirmed the relationship and added that he regrets it.
