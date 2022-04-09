https://sputniknews.com/20220409/nancy-pelosi-complains-about-ron-klain-and--xavier-becerra-forthcoming-book-reveals-1094609535.html

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has frequently questioned the appointments of White House chief of staff Ron Klain and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, according to the upcoming book.Pelosi complained about Klain due to “his hard-charging manner and expansive intellectual confidence”, according to excerpts from This Will Not Pass which were published by Punchbowl News Friday.According to the book, during the 2020 presidential campaign, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi became upset after an adviser told her to consult with Klain on health care legislation.Moreover, Pelosi called California Democrat Xavier Becerra ‘untrustworthy’, according to the details revealed from the book.According to the book excerpts, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not think very highly of progressive democrats Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Pramila Jayapal.Also, Pelosi would not run for speaker again even for a large sum of money, the authors of the book note."You couldn’t pay me a billion dollars to run for Speaker again," Pelosi said according to the book, "At this point in my life, I don’t need this."In turn, Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill declined to comment on her reported frustration, according to the New York Post, saying that “Under the Speaker’s leadership, House Democrats have made historic progress for the American people and are unified by the common purpose of addressing the needs of hardworking families.”

