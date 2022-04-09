https://sputniknews.com/20220409/kevin-spacey-urges-judge-to-drop-anthony-rapps-sex-abuse-lawsuit-1094606065.html

Kevin Spacey Urges Judge to Drop Anthony Rapp's Sex Abuse Lawsuit

The scandal around Kevin Spacey erupted in the autumn of 2017, when actor Anthony Rapp claimed that the former House of Cards star molested him when he was 14... 09.04.2022, Sputnik International

Kevin Spacey has "categorically denied" sexual abuse allegations made against him by Anthony Rapp, while his lawyers have asked a US judge to drop the case, according to Sky News.Spacey’s lawyers wrote in papers filed in a Manhattan federal court that the alleged events described by Anthony Rapp, who earlier claimed that he was molested by Spacey, never happened.The Usual Suspects star highlighted that he "did not harbour any sexual interest or desire in Rapp at the time or since".Back in 2017, when Rapp claimed he had been assaulted by Spacey, the latter initially said he had "no recollection" of the incident, but offered his "most sincere apologies".Kevin Spacey was first accused of sexual harassment by Anthony Rapp, best known for the television series Star Trek. According to him, it happened more than 30 years ago, when Rapp was a teenager.Amid the scandal, the American film and series producer Netflix suspended the actor from taking part in the series "House of Cards". Subsequently, Spacey's scenes were removed from several films that were in production at the time, including Ridley Scott's "All the Money in the World" (2017). The filming of the Gore Vidal biopic, in which Spacey played the title role, was discontinued. The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences cancelled its decision to award Kevin Spacey the International Emmy Award for Lifetime Achievement in Television Film Production, which was due to be presented to him in November 2017. In addition, Creative Artists Agency refused to work with the artist.

