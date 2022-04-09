https://sputniknews.com/20220409/j-lo--ben-affleck-are-engaged-1094627634.html

J Lo & Ben Affleck Are Engaged

J Lo & Ben Affleck Are Engaged

In 2002, Lopez and Affleck started dating and got engaged the same year, but called it off in 2004. Now they decided to give love a second chance. 09.04.2022, Sputnik International

Fans were made to wait 20 years for this, but it's finally happened: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are now officially engaged.The singer made the announcement via a teary-eyed video message in her newsletter "On the JLo", in which fans could also catch a glimpse of her large green diamond ring.Rumors of the engagement, however, first emerged after pictures of Lopez wearing that exact ring while shopping were taken by paparazzi, but she appeared to hide the diamond when she noticed the camera.The happy news comes after reports that the couple has purchased a $55 million estate in the ritzy Bel-Air area of Los Angeles.

