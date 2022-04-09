J Lo & Ben Affleck Are Engaged
20:56 GMT 09.04.2022 (Updated: 21:19 GMT 09.04.2022)
© AP Photo / Jordan StraussCast member Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck attend a photo call for a special screening of "Marry Me" at DGA Theater on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Los Angeles.
© AP Photo / Jordan Strauss
In 2002, Lopez and Affleck started dating and got engaged the same year, but called it off in 2004. Now they decided to give love a second chance.
Fans were made to wait 20 years for this, but it's finally happened: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are now officially engaged.
The singer made the announcement via a teary-eyed video message in her newsletter "On the JLo", in which fans could also catch a glimpse of her large green diamond ring.
OMG! I finally got the #onthejlo email! I am so FREAKING HAPPY for you @JLo !! So happy for Ben, you and your families! True LOVE & real LOVE does exist and you both found it in each other!! Thank you for sharing this very personal video with us all! LOVE YOU @BenAffleck @JLo pic.twitter.com/1xxBIC6qQp— Becky 💍 (@JLoLover4Life) April 9, 2022
Rumors of the engagement, however, first emerged after pictures of Lopez wearing that exact ring while shopping were taken by paparazzi, but she appeared to hide the diamond when she noticed the camera.
The happy news comes after reports that the couple has purchased a $55 million estate in the ritzy Bel-Air area of Los Angeles.