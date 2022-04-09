International
J Lo & Ben Affleck Are Engaged
J Lo & Ben Affleck Are Engaged
In 2002, Lopez and Affleck started dating and got engaged the same year, but called it off in 2004. Now they decided to give love a second chance. 09.04.2022, Sputnik International
Fans were made to wait 20 years for this, but it's finally happened: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are now officially engaged.The singer made the announcement via a teary-eyed video message in her newsletter "On the JLo", in which fans could also catch a glimpse of her large green diamond ring.Rumors of the engagement, however, first emerged after pictures of Lopez wearing that exact ring while shopping were taken by paparazzi, but she appeared to hide the diamond when she noticed the camera.The happy news comes after reports that the couple has purchased a $55 million estate in the ritzy Bel-Air area of Los Angeles.
J Lo & Ben Affleck Are Engaged

20:56 GMT 09.04.2022 (Updated: 21:19 GMT 09.04.2022)
© AP Photo / Jordan StraussCast member Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck attend a photo call for a special screening of "Marry Me" at DGA Theater on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Cast member Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck attend a photo call for a special screening of Marry Me at DGA Theater on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.04.2022
© AP Photo / Jordan Strauss
In 2002, Lopez and Affleck started dating and got engaged the same year, but called it off in 2004. Now they decided to give love a second chance.
Fans were made to wait 20 years for this, but it's finally happened: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are now officially engaged.
The singer made the announcement via a teary-eyed video message in her newsletter "On the JLo", in which fans could also catch a glimpse of her large green diamond ring.
Rumors of the engagement, however, first emerged after pictures of Lopez wearing that exact ring while shopping were taken by paparazzi, but she appeared to hide the diamond when she noticed the camera.
Jennifer Lopez attends the premiere for Hustlers on day three of the Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Toronto - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2021
Jennifer Lopez Feels Her Reunion With Ben Affleck Is 'Truly Meant To Be,' Report Says
28 November 2021, 22:05 GMT
The happy news comes after reports that the couple has purchased a $55 million estate in the ritzy Bel-Air area of Los Angeles.
