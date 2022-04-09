https://sputniknews.com/20220409/how-organizers-should-understand-a-potential-multipolar-world-order-1094598462.html

How Organizers Should Understand a Potential Multipolar World Order

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Geopolitical analyst and author Pepe Escobar to discuss how the war in Ukraine and the ensuing moves in the world economy are presenting a shift in the world economy to resource-based reserve currency, how these unintended consequences of the economic sanctions on Russia spell trouble for the dollar and Euro amid moves by Russia to conduct business with Russian gas in Rubles, what this means for the geopolitical standing of the US and Western Europe, and what the Ukraine conflict means for the emergence of a multipolar order.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Arnold August, Montreal-based author of three books on the US, Cuba, and Latin America, award winning journalist published world-wide in English, French and Spanish, member of the International Manifesto Group and Contributing Editor for The Canada Files to discuss the anniversary of the 2002 coup that briefly removed Hugo Chavez from the presidency and its legacy as Venezuela continues to face threats to its sovereignty by the United States, the resistance to the coup displayed by mass demonstrations of Chavistas that played a hand in undoing the coup, how the media contributed to the attempted coup and blamed Chavistas for an attack that was committed on a Chavista demonstration, and what the resistance to the coup reveals about the importance of mass movements defending their revolutions.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss the continued targeting of Russian athletes and efforts to force them to take a political stance on Ukraine and against Vladimir Putin, the double standard that this cancel culture employs as it singles out Russian athletes and ignores athletes from other nations, and recent reports of human rights abuses in the construction of stadiums in Qatar built for the upcoming World Cup.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brian Becker, host of the Socialist Program to discuss what a multipolar world order has historically meant and what it might mean as the conflict in Ukraine tears at the seams of the US-dominated unipolar order, how movement people in the United States should orient themselves to this potential multipolar order and the conflict in Ukraine, how the conflict in Ukraine differs from imperialist wars waged by the US and the very real security risks evident in the recent history of Ukraine and Russia, and the way forward for anti-imperialist and socialist organizers as multiple cascading crises threaten working and poor people.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

