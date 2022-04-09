German Defence Minister Says Berlin Reached Limit in Arms Supplies to Kiev

International
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
12:44 GMT 09.04.2022
© REUTERS / MICHELE TANTUSSI German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht arrives for a budget session of Germany's lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin,
