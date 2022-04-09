https://sputniknews.com/20220409/eu-top-diplomat-calls-for-military-resolution-of-ukrainian-conflict-1094625749.html

EU Top Diplomat Calls for Military Resolution of Ukrainian Conflict

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said on Saturday that the Ukrainian conflict will end on the battlefield and... 09.04.2022, Sputnik International

"This war will be won on the battlefield. Additional €500 million from the #EPF are underway. Weapon deliveries will be tailored to Ukrainian needs," Borrell said on Twitter.He suggested that the EU also increases sanctions pressure on Russia, in particular in the energy sector."On Monday, I am convening an EU Foreign Affairs Council to discuss next steps," Borrell said.Commenting on Borrell's statement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the European Union has become NATO’s economic relations department.On Friday, Borrell and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met with Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev in order to assess the situation and exchange views with the Ukrainian leadership. The delegation also visited the town of Bucha, where the Kiev regime had staged a provocation against the Russian military.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.

