Biden ‘Underwater’, Has Lost ‘Ice Cream Joe' Likeability, Claims Ex-Hillary Clinton Pollster

President Joe Biden has dramatically lost “likeability” among the US population, which has resulted in his favourability plummeting in polls ahead of November's midterm elections, said former Hillary Clinton adviser and pollster Mark Penn.As he appeared on "Americas Newsroom" on Friday alongside former Donald Trump adviser, Kellyanne Conway, he explained that the Democratic POTUS had “lost one of his key attributes,” as he had projected an image of a “kind of likeable Uncle Joe.”He went on to insist that the opinion that the president was “underwater” was shared by all pollsters.According to Penn, who co-founded the polling firm PSB Research and boasts a former client list including ex-President Bill Clinton, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, and Bill Gates, Joe Biden has so far failed to take opportunities that have presented themselves to remedy his plight in the polls.Joe Biden's approval rating crashed last summer amid fallout from the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan and, subsequently, a surge in COVID-19 cases.According to FiveThirtyEight's tracker, Biden remains underwater by roughly 12 percentage points.A March-conducted poll by the Marist College showed that just 39 percent of respondents approved of Biden's job performance.Furthermore, while Joe Biden initially received higher marks for his handling of the Ukraine crisis, a recent NPR /Ipsos poll found that most Americans don't like his response. A majority say they are wary of sparking a broader conflict."The American people are supportive of Ukraine, up to a point," said Chris Jackson, a senior vice president at Ipsos.More than 6 in 10 Americans want the US to provide Ukraine with some support, while still trying to avoid a larger military standoff with Russia. Fewer than 2 in 10 say that America should give Ukraine everything it wants, albeit it risking a wider engagement in the conflict.These numbers have been feeding Democrats’ fears regarding the outcome of the looming November mid-term elections, where they could lose their slim control of Congress.

