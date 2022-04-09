https://sputniknews.com/20220409/actions-of-the-west-in-ukraine-could-lead-to-military-confrontation-between-us--russia---antonov-1094606273.html
Actions of the West in Ukraine Could Lead to 'Military Confrontation' Between US & Russia - Antonov
Actions of the West in Ukraine Could Lead to 'Military Confrontation' Between US & Russia - Antonov
Actions of the West in Ukraine are dangerous and could lead to 'military confrontation' between the US and Russia, Moscow's ambassador to the United States...
Actions of the West in Ukraine are dangerous and could lead to 'military confrontation' between the US and Russia, Moscow's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, has warned.
Actions of the West in Ukraine Could Lead to 'Military Confrontation' Between US & Russia - Antonov
05:07 GMT 09.04.2022 (Updated: 05:12 GMT 09.04.2022)
Actions of the West in Ukraine are dangerous and could lead to 'military confrontation' between the US and Russia, Moscow's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, has warned.