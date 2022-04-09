https://sputniknews.com/20220409/actions-of-the-west-in-ukraine-could-lead-to-military-confrontation-between-us--russia---antonov-1094606273.html

Actions of the West in Ukraine Could Lead to 'Military Confrontation' Between US & Russia - Antonov

Actions of the West in Ukraine are dangerous and could lead to 'military confrontation' between the US and Russia, Moscow's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, has warned.

2022

russia, ukraine, us