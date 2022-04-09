5.0-Magnitude Quake Strikes Eastern Turkey, EMSC Reports

https://sputniknews.com/20220409/56-magnitude-quake-strikes-eastern-turkey-emsc-reports-1094621846.html
09.04.2022
A 5.0-magnitude earthquake hit eastern Turkey, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported. Earlier, the centre measured the quake at 5.6 on the Richter scale. The quake hit 14 km north of Sincik and 35 km east of Malatya at 14:02 UTC, with the epicentre located at a depth of 7 km, the EMSC added. No injuries or damage have so far been reported.
14:10 GMT 09.04.2022 (Updated: 14:44 GMT 09.04.2022)
