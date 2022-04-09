International
5.0-Magnitude Quake Strikes Eastern Turkey, EMSC Reports
5.0-Magnitude Quake Strikes Eastern Turkey, EMSC Reports
09.04.2022
A 5.0-magnitude earthquake hit eastern Turkey, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported. Earlier, the centre measured the quake at 5.6 on the Richter scale. The quake hit 14 km north of Sincik and 35 km east of Malatya at 14:02 UTC, with the epicentre located at a depth of 7 km, the EMSC added. No injuries or damage have so far been reported.
5.0-Magnitude Quake Strikes Eastern Turkey, EMSC Reports

14:10 GMT 09.04.2022 (Updated: 14:44 GMT 09.04.2022)
Sofia Chegodaeva
The quake occurred at a depth of 7 km, seismologists said.
A 5.0-magnitude earthquake hit eastern Turkey, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported.
Earlier, the centre measured the quake at 5.6 on the Richter scale.
The quake hit 14 km north of Sincik and 35 km east of Malatya at 14:02 UTC, with the epicentre located at a depth of 7 km, the EMSC added.
No injuries or damage have so far been reported.
