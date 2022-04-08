International
Will Smith Banned From Attending Any Academy Events for 10 Years After Chris Rock Slap
18:55 GMT 08.04.2022 (Updated: 19:15 GMT 08.04.2022)
© AP Photo / Chris PizzelloWill Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.04.2022
© AP Photo / Chris Pizzello
After slapping Comedian Chris Rock for insulting his wife Jada Pinkett Smith during the Academy Awards last week.
"The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards" said Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson in a joint letter released Friday.
Smith preemptively resigned from AMPAS on April 1.
Rubin and Hudson also apologized to the academy for not properly handling the incident when it took place.
"During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented."
They also thanked Chris Rock for his composure after the slap took place.
"We want to express our deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances. We also want to thank our hosts, nominees, presenters and winners for their poise and grace during our telecast."
Smith apologized to Rock and the Academy when he resigned but that has not enabled him to skirt consequences for his actions. Several of his projects have been paused by studios according to TMZ.

Developing, more information coming.
