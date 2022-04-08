International
https://sputniknews.com/20220408/west-turns-blind-eye-to-cruel-treatment-of-russian-prisoners-in-ukraine---mod-1094602595.html
West Turns Blind Eye to Cruel Treatment of Russian Prisoners in Ukraine - MoD
West Turns Blind Eye to Cruel Treatment of Russian Prisoners in Ukraine - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Western countries, the UN and other international organizations turn a blind eye to the harsh treatment of Russian prisoners by Ukrainian... 08.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-08T20:45+0000
2022-04-08T20:45+0000
west
russia
ukraine
pow
nationalists
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/17/1094106181_0:159:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_4ace567a54cc28a37c4125e9f6557f27.jpg
Moscow has repeatedly said that Ukrainian nationalists brutally beat Russian artillerymen and intelligence officers. In March, a footage of what is believed to be Russian soldiers being shot in the legs appeared on the Internet. The incident reportedly occurred at one of the Ukrainian military bases in the Kharkov region. The head of the Russian Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin ordered investigations into all the circumstances of brutal treatment of Russian soldiers in Ukraine.In this regard, he also recalled that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called for an investigation into all reports of war crimes in Ukraine during a press conference that took place in Brussels on Thursday, but "hypocritically refused to comment on the video footage showing murders of Russian prisoners of war by Ukrainian nationalists," because he allegedly "does not know anything specific about this."On February 24, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.
https://sputniknews.com/20220407/biden-applauds-un-vote-to-suspend-russia-from-hrc-but-ignores-nationalists-crimes-in-ukraine-1094573048.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/17/1094106181_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_921c55eea208f8cd443800bca5992b66.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
west, russia, ukraine, pow, nationalists

West Turns Blind Eye to Cruel Treatment of Russian Prisoners in Ukraine - MoD

20:45 GMT 08.04.2022
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov / Go to the photo bankA Russian serviceman guards the area of Mariupol, Donetsk People's Republic.
A Russian serviceman guards the area of Mariupol, Donetsk People's Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.04.2022
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Western countries, the UN and other international organizations turn a blind eye to the harsh treatment of Russian prisoners by Ukrainian nationalists, demonstrating indifference to the humanitarian issues raised by Moscow, Director of the Russian National Defense Management Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev said on Friday.
Moscow has repeatedly said that Ukrainian nationalists brutally beat Russian artillerymen and intelligence officers. In March, a footage of what is believed to be Russian soldiers being shot in the legs appeared on the Internet. The incident reportedly occurred at one of the Ukrainian military bases in the Kharkov region. The head of the Russian Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin ordered investigations into all the circumstances of brutal treatment of Russian soldiers in Ukraine.
"Countries of the so-called 'civilized West', the United Nations, the OSCE [Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe], the International Committee of the Red Cross and other international human rights organizations have so far not reacted to the statements of the Russian side about horrendous torture and atrocities against Russian prisoners of war, showing complete indifference to the humanitarian issues raised by Russia," Mizintsev said.
In this regard, he also recalled that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called for an investigation into all reports of war crimes in Ukraine during a press conference that took place in Brussels on Thursday, but "hypocritically refused to comment on the video footage showing murders of Russian prisoners of war by Ukrainian nationalists," because he allegedly "does not know anything specific about this."
President Joe Biden speaks at the North America's Building Trades Unions (NABTU) Legislative Conference at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 6, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2022
Biden ‘Applauds’ UN Vote to Suspend Russia From HRC, But Ignores Nationalists' Crimes in Ukraine
Yesterday, 23:19 GMT
On February 24, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала