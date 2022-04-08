Watch DHL Plane's Tail BREAK OFF After Aircraft Skids Off Runway
© AP Photo / Carlos GonzalezA cargo jet that spun off lays broken on the runway of the Juan Santamaria International Airport in Alajuela, Costa Rica, Thursday, April 7, 2022. According to the fire department, both the pilot and the co-pilot are reported in good health, and accident caused the total closure of the air terminal.
According to the international shipping company, none of the crew was injured in the accident, but one member underwent a medical examination just in case. The incident triggered an airport shutdown, reportedly affecting dozens of flights and over 8,000 passengers.
Costa Rica's Juan Santamaria International Airport reopened on Thursday hours after a Boeing 757-200 cargo aircraft operated by DHL slid off the runway, splitting in half.
The terrifying footage of the emergency landing was shared online. A wing of the plane was also broken.
The company and airport authorities are reportedly working together to move the plane, but it is not interfering with operations at the moment.