Watch DHL Plane's Tail BREAK OFF After Aircraft Skids Off Runway
Watch DHL Plane's Tail BREAK OFF After Aircraft Skids Off Runway
According to the international shipping company, none of the crew was injured in the accident, but one member underwent a medical examination just in case.
costa rica
airport
crew
emergency landing
boeing
dhl
Costa Rica's Juan Santamaria International Airport reopened on Thursday hours after a Boeing 757-200 cargo aircraft operated by DHL slid off the runway, splitting in half.The terrifying footage of the emergency landing was shared online. A wing of the plane was also broken.The company and airport authorities are reportedly working together to move the plane, but it is not interfering with operations at the moment.
costa rica, airport, crew, emergency landing, boeing, dhl

Watch DHL Plane's Tail BREAK OFF After Aircraft Skids Off Runway

23:51 GMT 08.04.2022 (Updated: 23:55 GMT 08.04.2022)
