Watch DHL Plane's Tail BREAK OFF After Aircraft Skids Off Runway

According to the international shipping company, none of the crew was injured in the accident, but one member underwent a medical examination just in case.

2022-04-08T23:51+0000

2022-04-08T23:51+0000

2022-04-08T23:55+0000

Costa Rica's Juan Santamaria International Airport reopened on Thursday hours after a Boeing 757-200 cargo aircraft operated by DHL slid off the runway, splitting in half.The terrifying footage of the emergency landing was shared online. A wing of the plane was also broken.The company and airport authorities are reportedly working together to move the plane, but it is not interfering with operations at the moment.

