https://sputniknews.com/20220408/us-admits-that-ukraine-chemical-weapons-propaganda-was-false-israel-ruling-coalition-loses-majority-1094574489.html

US Admits That Ukraine Chemical Weapons Propaganda Was False; Israel Ruling Coalition Loses Majority

US Admits That Ukraine Chemical Weapons Propaganda Was False; Israel Ruling Coalition Loses Majority

An NBC News article discloses that US Representatives claimed that Russia was planning a chemical attack in Ukraine when their intelligence indicated the exact... 08.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-08T08:55+0000

2022-04-08T08:55+0000

2022-04-08T08:55+0000

radio sputnik

the critical hour

jcpoa

iran

syria

south korea

israel

venezuela

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/08/1094574340_21:0:1265:700_1920x0_80_0_0_3f152d57b174816409fea0a0207997c0.png

US Admits that Ukraine Chemical Weapons Propaganda was False; Israel Ruling Coalition Loses Majority An NBC News article discloses that US Representatives claimed that Russia was planning a chemical attack in Ukraine when their intelligence indicated the exact opposite.

Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and Counter Punch and the author of "The American Farce Unravels: Shreds of January 6th, joins us to discuss the Ukrainian false flags. An NBC News article discloses that US Representatives claimed that Russia was planning a chemical attack in Ukraine when their intelligence indicated the exact opposite.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss US foreign policy. The new hawkish South Korean president is looking to return US nuclear submarines and bombers to his nation. Also, anti-Russian zealots in Eastern Europe are pushing against a peace settlement in Ukraine.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss sanctions blowback. The Russian ruble has regained all of the strength that it lost during the first month of the Ukraine crisis. Also, the US warns China that they will face sanctions similar to Russia if they invade Taiwan.Alex Suarez, regional election observer last year for the Venezuelan elections, co-founder of North Florida's Hands Off Venezuela, and President of the Hands Off Venezuela Club at the University of North Florida, joins us to discuss Venezuela. Alex Saab's lawyers push a "diplomatic immunity" defense. Also, the ICC has signed a deal with the Venezuelan government.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israel is rocked as the ruling political coalition has lost its ruling majority. Also, Yemen seems to be moving towards a possible settlement of conflict and US soldiers are injured in a Syrian rocket attack.Dr. Ken Hammond, professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss China. China warns the US over arms shipments to Taiwan. Also, China is building its relationship with the Taliban.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss Iran. US State Department leaders are growing less optimistic about a deal with Iran. Also, hawkish Democrats are pushing back against Biden's move to rejoin the JCPOADr. Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Saudi Arabia. Turkey has transferred jurisdiction on the Khashoggi trial to Saudi Arabia.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

iran

syria

south korea

israel

venezuela

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

radio sputnik, the critical hour, jcpoa, iran, syria, south korea, israel, venezuela, аудио, radio