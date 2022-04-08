https://sputniknews.com/20220408/uncomfortable-to-watch-netizens-discuss-video-of-tense-exchange-between-will-smith--his-wife-1094597783.html
'Uncomfortable to Watch': Netizens Discuss Video of Tense Exchange Between Will Smith & His Wife
'Uncomfortable to Watch': Netizens Discuss Video of Tense Exchange Between Will Smith & His Wife
The video has resurfaced in the wake of an incident that occurred during the Academy Awards last month, where Will Smith publicly slapped Chris Rock. 08.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-08T16:59+0000
2022-04-08T16:59+0000
2022-04-08T17:00+0000
viral
will smith
jada pinkett smith
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/01/1094381909_0:59:2922:1703_1920x0_80_0_0_dc67963a0a7eb019f33badfb13d2b2fa.jpg
A viral video from a few years ago, featuring an exchange between Hollywood star Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, has recently emerged on Reddit.According to Fox News, the clip in question comes from an Instagram Live video posted by Pinkett Smith in 2019. It has resurfaced ahead of the Academy board of governors’ meeting, where Will Smith’s actions during the Oscars last month are expected to be discussed.In the footage, Pinkett Smith can be heard telling her husband that therapist Esther Perel is going to join the family’s "Red Table Talk" Facebook Watch show, and asks Will: "Would you say she has been instrumental in you and I redefining our relationship?"As Pinkett Smith then went on to ask Will if he would say that Perel "helped us heal the hurts that we caused between one another", the actor replied that his "social media" is his "bread and butter"."Please watch Esther at the Red Table because she's helped us a lot. Can't you tell?" Jada then said as she addressed the viewers.A number of Reddit users who commented on the post featuring the video did not seem particularly amused by Pinkett Smith’s conduct, with one netizen remarking: “It's like annoying people who want to take your picture and you keep saying no and then they whine and harass you about it.”The Reddit post has since accrued at least 88,000 upvotes.During the Academy Awards ceremony last month, Will Smith publicly slapped comedian Chris Rock who was presenting the award for Best Documentary Feature, after the latter jokingly compared Jada Pinkett’s Smith shaved head to Demi Moore’s shaved head in “GI Jane”.
https://sputniknews.com/20220402/bill-maher-claims-jada-pinkett-smith-should-thank-god-for-having-alopecia-1094414106.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/01/1094381909_32:0:2761:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_ae286e731e2e7dd5d3f0d50eeefe6615.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
viral, will smith, jada pinkett smith, video
'Uncomfortable to Watch': Netizens Discuss Video of Tense Exchange Between Will Smith & His Wife
16:59 GMT 08.04.2022 (Updated: 17:00 GMT 08.04.2022)
The video has resurfaced in the wake of an incident that occurred during the Academy Awards last month, where Will Smith publicly slapped Chris Rock.
A viral video from a few years ago, featuring an exchange between Hollywood star Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, has recently emerged on Reddit
.
According to Fox News, the clip in question comes from an Instagram Live video posted by Pinkett Smith in 2019. It has resurfaced ahead of the Academy board of governors’ meeting, where Will Smith’s actions during the Oscars last month are expected to be discussed.
In the footage, Pinkett Smith can be heard telling her husband that therapist Esther Perel is going to join the family’s "Red Table Talk" Facebook Watch show, and asks Will: "Would you say she has been instrumental in you and I redefining our relationship?"
"I would say don't just start filming me without asking me if you could film me," he responds, prompting Jada to exclaim "Oh my goodness" and then seemingly address Perel: "Esther, come help us again please. I'm still dealing with foolishness."
As Pinkett Smith then went on to ask Will if he would say that Perel "helped us heal the hurts that we caused between one another", the actor replied that his "social media" is his "bread and butter".
"So you can't just use me for social me and not, you know. I'm standing in my house. Don't just start rolling," he said.
"Please watch Esther at the Red Table because she's helped us a lot. Can't you tell?" Jada then said as she addressed the viewers.
A number of Reddit users who commented on the post featuring the video did not seem particularly amused by Pinkett Smith’s conduct, with one netizen remarking: “It's like annoying people who want to take your picture and you keep saying no and then they whine and harass you about it.”
"It's like he's responding to a weird fan harassing him. It's so uncomfortable to watch," noted another.
The Reddit post has since accrued at least 88,000 upvotes.
During the Academy Awards ceremony last month, Will Smith publicly slapped comedian Chris Rock who was presenting the award for Best Documentary Feature, after the latter jokingly compared Jada Pinkett’s Smith shaved head to Demi Moore’s shaved head in “GI Jane”.