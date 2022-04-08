https://sputniknews.com/20220408/ukraine-russia-trade-accusations-media-stoogery-recession-incoming-1094568561.html

Ukraine, Russia Trade Accusations; Media Stoogery; Recession Incoming?

Ukraine, Russia Trade Accusations; Media Stoogery; Recession Incoming?

The UN has suspended Russia from its Human Rights Council; what's happening at the Federal Trade Commission; the future of COVID and much more.

Ukraine, Russia Trade Accusations; Media Stoogery; Recession Incoming? The UN has suspended Russia from its Human Rights Council.

Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte are joined by journalist and writer Dan Lazare to discuss dueling war crimes accusations by Russia and Ukraine, US media congratulating themselves on their work for US intelligence, the resignation of Yemen’s president, and confounding tragedies in Lebanon.Steve Grumbine, founder and CEO of the nonprofits Real Progressives and Real Progress in action and host of the podcast Macro n Cheese, weighs in on whether recession is coming to the US, what’s happening at the Federal Trade Commission, and what the federal government could be doing to alleviate economic pain.Brian Doyle, political analyst, former assignment editor at Time Magazine and former deputy press secretary at the Department of Homeland Security, discusses the Biden family’s intensifying tax woes, the future of COVID, the Texas governor’s immigration stunts, and the strange saga of two fake Secret Service agents.Chris Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union, drops in to talk about his historic labor victory, what Amazon did wrong and what organizers did right.The Misfits also talked about the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation’s dodgy financial practices, the egregious decision to allow five officers who killed a restrained man in a North Carolina prison, Kenosha’s political shift and more.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

