'Surprising' Viking Age Boat Grave Pops Up in Norway in Connection With Road Works

While the practice of boat graves occurred in several coastal settlements during the Viking Age, it was not the most common, which makes the recent find all the more special, indicating that the deceased may have belonged to the upper strata of society.
A boat grave from the Viking Age has been discovered in Kvinesdal in Agder County in southern Norway. The grave was found with the help of georadar when archaeologists examined a local field in connection with the construction of a new motorway.
The practice of burying the dead in boats has been found in several coastal settlements from the Viking Age. However, the find in Kvinesdal is considered rare, as most graves from the Viking Age belonged to a different type.
The nine-metre boat may have accommodated one or several deceased.
“It is not every day that archaeologists come across boat graves from the Viking Age”, archaeologist Frans-Arne Stylegar of the company Nye Veier told national broadcaster NRK. “We don't know yet how much has been preserved of the boat and the grave goods. Some boat graves are richly equipped”, Stylegar added, suggesting that the newfound grave belonged to the upper strata of society.
Nils Ole Sundet, project manager in Agder County, called the discovery very surprising.
Until 150 years ago, Kvinesdal was thought to harbour one of the largest burial grounds in southern Norway. However, its treasures were believed to have been lost, as numerous burial mounds were destroyed by machines when new methods were introduced in agriculture. Neither their size, nor their riches are known.
“We thought the whole burial ground was lost forever. It is exciting that we are suddenly faced with this discovery”, Sunder said.
According to Frans-Arne Stylegar, the myth-shrouded burial ground on Øyesletta field was in use between 500 and 2,000 years ago. The age of the newly discovered grave remains to be established, as the excavation work is yet to start.
Whether the find will have consequences for the initial road project, which sparked it in the first place, is also unknown for the moment.