SpaceX & Axiom Launch First Private Mission to ISS

SpaceX and the private spaceflight company Axiom Space are sending four private space travellers on a 10-day trip to the ISS. 08.04.2022, Sputnik International

Watch a live broadcast from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida where last-minute preparations continue for the first private astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS).The Ax-1 mission is scheduled to be launched on Friday, 8 April, to deliver four private space travellers to the ISS where they will conduct science experiments. The crew includes ex-NASA astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria and commercial passengers Larry Connor, Mark Pathy and Eytan Stibbe. Their SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule will be delivered to the ISS by a Falcon 9 rocket. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

