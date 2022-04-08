https://sputniknews.com/20220408/spacex--axiom-launch-first-private-mission-to-iss-1094585390.html
SpaceX & Axiom Launch First Private Mission to ISS
SpaceX & Axiom Launch First Private Mission to ISS
SpaceX and the private spaceflight company Axiom Space are sending four private space travellers on a 10-day trip to the ISS. 08.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-08T14:19+0000
2022-04-08T14:19+0000
2022-04-08T14:19+0000
spacex
international space station
space
iss
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/08/1094585471_0:83:3345:1965_1920x0_80_0_0_f102e31b9cd410fcd5fa1c27b6e38c30.jpg
Watch a live broadcast from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida where last-minute preparations continue for the first private astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS).The Ax-1 mission is scheduled to be launched on Friday, 8 April, to deliver four private space travellers to the ISS where they will conduct science experiments. The crew includes ex-NASA astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria and commercial passengers Larry Connor, Mark Pathy and Eytan Stibbe. Their SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule will be delivered to the ISS by a Falcon 9 rocket. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/08/1094585471_308:0:3037:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_95c3c05cfaa6fc847d43034c17daf003.jpg
SpaceX and Axiom launch first private mission to the International Space Station
SpaceX and Axiom launch first private mission to the International Space Station
2022-04-08T14:19+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
spacex, international space station, space, iss, видео
SpaceX & Axiom Launch First Private Mission to ISS
SpaceX and the private spaceflight company Axiom Space are sending four private space travellers on a 10-day trip to the ISS.
Watch a live broadcast from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida where last-minute preparations continue for the first private astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS).
The Ax-1 mission is scheduled to be launched on Friday, 8 April, to deliver four private space travellers to the ISS where they will conduct science experiments. The crew includes ex-NASA astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria and commercial passengers Larry Connor, Mark Pathy and Eytan Stibbe. Their SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule will be delivered to the ISS by a Falcon 9 rocket.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.