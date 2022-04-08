International
LIVE: SpaceX & Axiom Launch First Private Mission to ISS
https://sputniknews.com/20220408/spacex--axiom-launch-first-private-mission-to-iss-1094585390.html
SpaceX and the private spaceflight company Axiom Space are sending four private space travellers on a 10-day trip to the ISS. 08.04.2022, Sputnik International
Watch a live broadcast from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida where last-minute preparations continue for the first private astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS).The Ax-1 mission is scheduled to be launched on Friday, 8 April, to deliver four private space travellers to the ISS where they will conduct science experiments. The crew includes ex-NASA astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria and commercial passengers Larry Connor, Mark Pathy and Eytan Stibbe. Their SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule will be delivered to the ISS by a Falcon 9 rocket. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
14:19 GMT 08.04.2022
This handout image courtesy of NASA shows SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft aboard is seen on the launch pad at Launch Complex 39A as preparations continue for Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1), April 7, 2022, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
This handout image courtesy of NASA shows SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft aboard is seen on the launch pad at Launch Complex 39A as preparations continue for Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1), April 7, 2022, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / JOEL KOWSKY
