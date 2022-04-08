International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Russian Forces Destroy Training Centre for Mercenaries Northeast of Odessa - Video
Russian Forces Destroy Training Centre for Mercenaries Northeast of Odessa - Video
On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves...
The Russian Armed Forces have destroyed a training centre for foreign mercenaries in the Odessa area with high-precision missiles from a Bastion coastal defence complex, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said. The Russian Armed Forces have destroyed more than 400 drones and 2,000 armoured vehicles during the special operation, Igor Konashenkov said on Friday. Russian combat aircraft and missile forces hit another 81 Ukrainian military targets, he added. According to him, Russian air defence systems shot down two Ukrainian helicopters and five drones, including two Bayraktar TB-2s.On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. The Russian Defence Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only, but later accused Ukrainian forces of using typical terrorist methods, such as hiding behind civilians and positioning weapons systems in civilian areas.In response, the West rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.
