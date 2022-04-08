Russian Forces Destroy Training Centre for Mercenaries Northeast of Odessa - Video

https://sputniknews.com/20220408/russian-forces-destroy-training-centre-for-mercenaries-northeast-of-odessa-mod-says--1094580896.html
07:20 GMT 08.04.2022 (Updated: 08:34 GMT 08.04.2022)
On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.
The Russian Armed Forces have destroyed a training centre for foreign mercenaries in the Odessa area with high-precision missiles from a Bastion coastal defence complex, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said.
"High-precision missiles from the Bastion coastal missile system near the village of Krasnoselka, northeast of Odessa, destroyed a foreign mercenary training centre", he said.
The Russian Armed Forces have destroyed more than 400 drones and 2,000 armoured vehicles during the special operation, Igor Konashenkov said on Friday.
"In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 97 helicopters, 421 unmanned aerial vehicles, 228 long-range and medium-range anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,019 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 223 multiple rocket launchers, 874 field artillery and mortars, and also 1,917 units of special military vehicles", Konashenkov said.
Russian combat aircraft and missile forces hit another 81 Ukrainian military targets
, he added. According to him, Russian air defence systems shot down two Ukrainian helicopters and five drones, including two Bayraktar TB-2s.
On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. The Russian Defence Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only, but later accused Ukrainian forces of using typical terrorist methods, such as hiding behind civilians and positioning weapons systems in civilian areas.
In response, the West rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.