Rishi Sunak's Non-Dom Wife Says She'll Pay UK Tax on Overseas Income Amid Backlash

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has hit back at "smears" about his millionaire wife over her non-domicile tax status, saying she's a private... 08.04.2022, Sputnik International

Akshata Murty, the wife of Rishi Sunak, has said that she will pay tax on her overseas income after facing a massive backlash over her non-domicile tax status.Murty said she would now be paying UK tax "on all my worldwide income, including dividends and capital gains, wherever in the world that income arises"."I do this because I want to, not because the rules require me to. These new arrangements will begin immediately and will also be applied to the tax year just finished (2021-22)".Murty issed a statement just hours after Sunak defended his wife's decision to take advantage of a legal loophole that allows many foreigners to escape UK taxes in an interview with the Sun newspaper.According to Sunak, his spouse was entitled to avoid paying taxes because she is an Indian citizen and intends to return to her home country at some point to take care for her aging parents.British opposition politicians have grilled Sunak demanding more details about his wife's finances after her non-dom status was confirmed. This status allows those who aren't permanent residents to avoid UK taxes on money made overseas.

