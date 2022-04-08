https://sputniknews.com/20220408/probe-launched-as-8-people-including-journalist-stripped-at-indian-police-station----photo-1094578577.html

Probe Launched as 8 People Including Journalist Stripped at Indian Police Station -- Photo

A local journalist and YouTuber alleged that he was abused, beaten up, and asked to strip by some police personnel when he went to cover a protest against a... 08.04.2022, Sputnik International

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government in India's Madhya Pradesh has ordered an inquiry after photos of a group of men, including a local journalist and YouTuber, surfaced on social media.These people were made to strip down to their undergarments and assaulted in Kotwali Police Station in the Sidhi District.The incident allegedly took place on 2 April after the Kotwali police detained Kanishk Tiwari, the journalist, and seven others for allegedly defaming a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lawmaker and his family.Tiwari was covering a protest outside the Kotwali police station. It was being staged by about 40 people -- the family members and friends of theatre artist Neeraj Kunder, who had been arrested earlier.The journalist, who was detained along with some others and released a day later (3 April), later told NDTV news channel: “I was beaten up and forced to remove my clothes.”“I was paraded in the station and was told that I would be paraded in my undergarments if I published news articles against the legislator or the police,” Tiwari added.Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh State Chief Shivraj Singh Chouhan has called for action against the policemen involved in the matter.A senior police officer Mukesh Shrivastava said: “Tiwari and others were held under preventive detention. But why they were stripped of their clothes and who did that is being investigated. Strict action will be taken against the culprit.”

