International
https://sputniknews.com/20220408/one-teenager-dead-2-wounded-in-shooting-outside-high-school-in-new-york---reports-1094602446.html
One Teenager Dead, 2 Wounded in Shooting Outside High School in New York - Reports
One Teenager Dead, 2 Wounded in Shooting Outside High School in New York - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - At least one teenager is dead and two more wounded as a result of a shooting incident outside a high school in the New York borough of... 08.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-08T20:31+0000
2022-04-08T20:34+0000
shooting
us
high school
new york
gunman
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107814/77/1078147718_0:118:2048:1269_1920x0_80_0_0_31e92449ea6b47ff6ae64bbc945fa223.jpg
The shooting occurred outside South Bronx High School with first reports starting to come in at around 1:45 p.m. (17:45 GMT), the report said.The only fatal victim of the shooting was a 16-year-old girl who was shot in the chest while the other two were shot in the thigh and buttocks and are expected to survive, the report said citing the New York Police Department.A male suspect is currently at large and being wanted by police, the report added.The suspect was seen wearing a gray sweatsuit and black vest, according to the report.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107814/77/1078147718_0:0:1692:1269_1920x0_80_0_0_ac8d7d9b36d8c24844d02ef697916446.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
shooting, us, high school, new york, gunman

One Teenager Dead, 2 Wounded in Shooting Outside High School in New York - Reports

20:31 GMT 08.04.2022 (Updated: 20:34 GMT 08.04.2022)
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Tony Webster / Police Line Do Not CrossPolice Line Do Not Cross
Police Line Do Not Cross - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.04.2022
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Tony Webster / Police Line Do Not Cross
Subscribe
US
India
Global
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - At least one teenager is dead and two more wounded as a result of a shooting incident outside a high school in the New York borough of the Bronx, NBC New York reported on Friday.
The shooting occurred outside South Bronx High School with first reports starting to come in at around 1:45 p.m. (17:45 GMT), the report said.
The only fatal victim of the shooting was a 16-year-old girl who was shot in the chest while the other two were shot in the thigh and buttocks and are expected to survive, the report said citing the New York Police Department.
A male suspect is currently at large and being wanted by police, the report added.
The suspect was seen wearing a gray sweatsuit and black vest, according to the report.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала