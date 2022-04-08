https://sputniknews.com/20220408/north-carolina-proud-boys-leader-pleads-guilty-to-role-in-january-6-conspiracy-1094601891.html

North Carolina Proud Boys Leader Pleads Guilty to Role in January 6 Conspiracy

North Carolina Proud Boys Leader Pleads Guilty to Role in January 6 Conspiracy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Charles Donohoe, a leader of North Carolina Proud Boys chapter who admitted to planning and taking part in the January 6 riot, pled... 08.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-08T20:15+0000

2022-04-08T20:15+0000

2022-04-08T20:15+0000

proud boys

us

probe

us election 2020

conspiracy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/02/1094410730_0:166:3051:1882_1920x0_80_0_0_8635af136b95c852fc015bb7cf7b897d.jpg

"On Jan. 6, 2021, Donohoe was part of a group of 100 or more Proud Boys who marched away from a rally near the Washington Monument towards the Capitol. Shortly after 12 p.m., the group was assembled two blocks west of the Capitol, and Donohoe understood that other Proud Boys leaders were searching for an opportunity to storm the Capitol," prosecutors said. "At approximately 1 p.m., the group arrived at the Capitol and began breaching the barriers surrounding the Capitol grounds. While in the West Plaza of the Capitol, Donohoe threw two water bottles at a line of law enforcement officers who were attempting to prevent the mob’s advance in the West Plaza at the Capitol building."Donohoe, 34, of Kernersville joined the group in 2018 and served as president of the North Carolina chapter.As of January 6, 2021, Donohoe was a fourth-degree member of the Proud Boys, the highest rank within the organization, prosecutors explain. Former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio created a different chapter called the "Ministry of Self Defense" which concentrated on the planning and execution of national rallies including the January 6, 2021 riot. Donohoe led a group in this new chapter with 65 members.Donohoe has been detained since his March 11, 2021 arrest. He pled guilty to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers. As part of a plea agreement, Donohoe has agreed to cooperate with the government’s ongoing investigation. He, along with five other people charged, including Tarrio and Pezzola, has been indicted in the District of Columbia on conspiracy and other charges; his colleagues have pled not guilty.Donohoe can get up to 20 years in prison if found guilty of the conspiracy charge and as much as eight years on the charge of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers. Both charges also carry potential financial penalties. Currently, a sentencing date has not been set.

https://sputniknews.com/20220403/threat-to-democracy-biden-privately-spoke-in-favor-of-trumps-prosecution-over-jan-6---report-1094432766.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

proud boys, us, probe, us election 2020, conspiracy