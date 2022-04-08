https://sputniknews.com/20220408/nato-engaged-in-proxy-war-against-russia-in-ukraine-moscow-says-1094591443.html
NATO Engaged in 'Proxy War' Against Russia in Ukraine, Moscow Says
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, NATO is contributing to the prolongation of the conflict in Ukraine by supplying weapons to Kiev. 08.04.2022, Sputnik International
NATO has been engaging in a “proxy” war against Russia in Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
13:01 GMT 08.04.2022 (Updated: 13:09 GMT 08.04.2022)
NATO has been engaging in a “proxy” war against Russia in Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.