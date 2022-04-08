International
BREAKING NEWS: NATO Engaged in 'Proxy War' Against Russia in Ukraine, Moscow Says
25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.

2022-04-08T13:01+0000
2022-04-08T13:09+0000
situation in ukraine
world
nato
NATO has been engaging in a “proxy” war against Russia in Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
world, nato

13:01 GMT 08.04.2022 (Updated: 13:09 GMT 08.04.2022)



According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, NATO is contributing to the prolongation of the conflict in Ukraine by supplying weapons to Kiev.
Заголовок открываемого материала