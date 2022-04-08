International
https://sputniknews.com/20220408/moderna-recalls-765000-covid-19-vaccine-doses-due-to-contamination-1094599193.html
Moderna Recalls 765,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Due to Contamination
Moderna Recalls 765,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Due to Contamination
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - More than 764,000 doses of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine have been recalled from a batch after one vial was found to be contaminated... 08.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-08T17:58+0000
2022-04-08T17:58+0000
covid-19
moderna
vaccine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/08/1083102687_0:181:3071:1908_1920x0_80_0_0_f41e4547f8c4ddc87d59c36a063125ef.jpg
"Moderna and ROVI Pharma Industrial Services, SAU today announced a recall of one lot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine," the release on Friday. "The lot is being recalled due to a foreign body being found in one vial in the lot manufactured at the Company’s contract manufacturing site, ROVI, in Spain."Moderna explained in the release that the impacted vial was punctured and was not administered.The batch consisted of 764,900 doses that were distributed in Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Sweden from 13-14 January, the release said.There are currently no safety concerns reported in individuals who received the Moderna vaccine from this batch of vials, the release added.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/08/1083102687_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_60dc59e7c54961c9db4aaec2f8e8aef7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
covid-19, moderna, vaccine

Moderna Recalls 765,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Due to Contamination

17:58 GMT 08.04.2022
© REUTERS / MIKE SEGARA healthcare worker holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site operated by SOMOS Community Care during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., January 29, 2021.
A healthcare worker holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site operated by SOMOS Community Care during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., January 29, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.04.2022
© REUTERS / MIKE SEGAR
Subscribe
US
India
Global
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - More than 764,000 doses of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine have been recalled from a batch after one vial was found to be contaminated, the company said in a press release on Friday.
"Moderna and ROVI Pharma Industrial Services, SAU today announced a recall of one lot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine," the release on Friday. "The lot is being recalled due to a foreign body being found in one vial in the lot manufactured at the Company’s contract manufacturing site, ROVI, in Spain."
Moderna explained in the release that the impacted vial was punctured and was not administered.
The batch consisted of 764,900 doses that were distributed in Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Sweden from 13-14 January, the release said.
There are currently no safety concerns reported in individuals who received the Moderna vaccine from this batch of vials, the release added.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала