MiG-31 Fighter Jet Crashes in Leningrad Region, Crew Ejected - Western Military District

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A MiG-31 fighter jet has crashed in Russia's Leningrad region, the Western Military District said on Friday. 08.04.2022, Sputnik International

"On 8 April, a MiG-31 aircraft crashed in the Leningrad region during a planned training flight. The crew ejected," the military told reporters.Three Mi-8 helicopters of the search and rescue service were sent to the scene.The MiG-31 was developed in the 1970s and became the first fourth-generation Soviet combat aircraft designed for use in the country's air defence system. It was designed for long-term patrols and combat with high-altitude reconnaissance aircraft, strategic bombers and low-flying targets. The aircraft is capable of simultaneously hitting six air targets and tracking ten more.

