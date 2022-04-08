International
MiG-31 Fighter Jet Crashes in Leningrad Region, Crew Ejected - Western Military District
MiG-31 Fighter Jet Crashes in Leningrad Region, Crew Ejected - Western Military District
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A MiG-31 fighter jet has crashed in Russia's Leningrad region, the Western Military District said on Friday.
"On 8 April, a MiG-31 aircraft crashed in the Leningrad region during a planned training flight. The crew ejected," the military told reporters.Three Mi-8 helicopters of the search and rescue service were sent to the scene.The MiG-31 was developed in the 1970s and became the first fourth-generation Soviet combat aircraft designed for use in the country's air defence system. It was designed for long-term patrols and combat with high-altitude reconnaissance aircraft, strategic bombers and low-flying targets. The aircraft is capable of simultaneously hitting six air targets and tracking ten more.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A MiG-31 fighter jet has crashed in Russia's Leningrad region, the Western Military District said on Friday.
"On 8 April, a MiG-31 aircraft crashed in the Leningrad region during a planned training flight. The crew ejected," the military told reporters.
Three Mi-8 helicopters of the search and rescue service were sent to the scene.
"The plane crashed in a deserted place, there is no destruction on the ground. According to preliminary information, a technical malfunction could have caused the accident," the military district added.
The MiG-31 was developed in the 1970s and became the first fourth-generation Soviet combat aircraft designed for use in the country's air defence system. It was designed for long-term patrols and combat with high-altitude reconnaissance aircraft, strategic bombers and low-flying targets. The aircraft is capable of simultaneously hitting six air targets and tracking ten more.
