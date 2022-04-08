https://sputniknews.com/20220408/marseille--paok-fans-clash-at-europa-conference-league---video-1094587536.html
Marseille & PAOK Fans Clash at Europa Conference League - Video
Marseille overcame PAOK 2-1 in an intriguing and intense encounter at the Europa Conference League quarter-finals first leg at the Stade Orange Velodrome. But it was the supporters of both clubs who went on to grab headlines with their behaviour during the match.Fans of Marseille and PAOK attacked each other with firecrackers from the stands. While supporters of the Greek team PAOK sat far away from the Marseille fans, the home team's fans chose to escalate their rivalry by hurling firecrackers at their opponents.As per UEFA rules, flares, smoke grenades and fireworks are not banned inside football stadiums during games.But the incidents in Marseille could force the sport's governing body in Europe to rethink the subject, given that they are a public safety hazard.UEFA has often taken harsh measures after such episodes, handing out massive fines and punishments to host Football Associations (FA).Last year, the English FA was fined €30,000 for such an act during England's win over Denmark in the Euro 2020 semis at the Wembley in London.
Football fans are often dubbed crazy for their love of the game. While English fans are considered as the most vocal and passionate, France and Greece are also home to fervent supporters who will go to any length to support their teams.
