Man Injured in Tel Aviv Shooting Dies in Hospital, Death Toll Reaches 3

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The death toll from shooting in Tel Aviv has risen to three as one of those injured died in the hospital, the Israeli Foreign Ministry... 08.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-08T17:48+0000

2022-04-08T17:48+0000

2022-04-08T17:49+0000

"In the Tel Aviv Ichilov hospital, 35-year-old Barak Lufan, the father of three children, died of injuries sustained in yesterday's terrorist attack. Barak was a member of the Israeli Olympic reserve in rowing and trained young athletes," the ministry said in a statement.On late Thursday, a Palestinian opened fire in a bar on Dizengoff Street in downtown Tel Aviv. Two 27-year-old resident of Kfar Saba died immediately, four others were taken to a hospital in critical condition. In total, 12 people were injured in the shooting.The Israeli authorities decided to relocate large forces of the army and police to Tel Aviv. On Friday morning, local media reported, citing the Israel Security Agency (Shabak) that the Israel Defence Forces found the terrorist in Jaffa, a suburb of Tel Aviv, and killed him.Following the attack in Tel Aviv, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced granting the country's security forces complete freedom of action in the fight against terrorism.

