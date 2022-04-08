https://sputniknews.com/20220408/londons-tower-bridge-closed-for-traffic-over-eco-activists-protest-1094589085.html

London's Tower Bridge Closed for Traffic Over Eco-Activists Protest

London's Tower Bridge Closed for Traffic Over Eco-Activists Protest

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The action by environmental activists from Extinction Rebellion movement in London compelled police to shut down traffic at Tower Bridge on... 08.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-08T11:37+0000

2022-04-08T11:37+0000

2022-04-08T11:37+0000

uk

london

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107743/75/1077437550_0:0:1024:576_1920x0_80_0_0_5b2e12ca30e73504199a8443c70a6ef9.jpg

"At 7am this morning [06:00 GMT], Extinction Rebellion UK hung a large 22m x 3m [72 feet x 9.8 feet] banner from the suspension part of Tower Bridge in London that read ‘END FOSSIL FUELS NOW’. Two people are hanging from the bridge by suspension cords and have released red flares. The bridge is currently closed to traffic," the statement read.The organizers claimed that the action was conducted at the gateway to the City of London, which is "the root source of fossil fuel funding in the UK."Extinction Rebellion noted that today's action preceded the April Rebellion, which will be launched on Saturday at 09:00 GMT in London's Hyde Park. The protests follow the path of disruption at oil facilities conducted by the activist of Extinction Rebellion and the Just Stop Oil for eight previous days in a row, with oil depots blocked across Birmingham, London and the South West, leading to fuel shortages in parts of the United Kingdom.

london

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, london