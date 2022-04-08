LIVE UPDATES: US Releases New Anti-Russia Sanctions List, Adds 31 Entities, 8 People

On Thursday, the UN General Assembly voted to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council in a 93-24 vote, which was applauded by US President Joe Biden. Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative noted that the UNHRC bhas been monopolized by a group of countries which are exploiting it for their own purposes.
Meanwhile, Western states continue to pump Ukraine with weapons, as almost simultaneously the US and Canada announced additional millions in military aid to Kiev. The Russian Ministry of Defense warned that Western arms shipments are a mistake and they increase casualties, but they won't affect the outcome of the special operation in Ukraine.
Russia launched its special military operation last month to put an end to war crimes and atrocities committed by Ukrainian troops against civilians during an eight-year offensive against the citizens of Donbas. Averting the threat of the WWIII is one of the key goals of Russia's spec op, the Kremlin said on Thursday.
00:18 GMT 08.04.2022
US Sanctions Persons, Entities Tied to Russia's United Shipbuilding Corporation - Treasury
The new sanctions target eight individuals and 31 entities including United Shipbuilding Corporation Jsc, Aysberg Central Design Building, Baltic Shipyard Jsc, Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau Joint Stock Company, Joint Stock Company Admiralty Shipyards, And Public Joint Stock Company Shipbuilding Plant Severnaya Verf.
The president of United Shipbuilding Corporation Alexei Rakhnamov is among the eight officials sanctioned, according to a Treasury statement on Thursday.
00:16 GMT 08.04.2022
US Sanctions Alrosa, World's Largest Diamonds Mining Company From Russia - Treasury
00:15 GMT 08.04.2022
Belgrade Voted in Favor of Suspending Russia From UNHRC Over Threat of Sanctions – Serbian President
Lufthansa Says Will Not Use Russian Airspace Until June 30
"Lufthansa will not use the Russian airspace preliminarily until June 30, 2022, over the current situation in the air regulation. Because of that we must cancel all the Lufthansa flights to and from Russia within this period," the airline said in a statement on late Thursday.