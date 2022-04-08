International
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Neo-Nazis Plan to Blow Up Chemical Depots in Avdeevka - Russian MoD
Ukrainian nationalists have prepared a provocation by mining chemical depots at a plant in the city of Avdeevka and planning to blow it up when approaching the... 08.04.2022, Sputnik International
Smoke rises from the chemical plant in Avdiivka, eastern Ukraine (File) - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Neo-Nazis Plan to Blow Up Chemical Depots in Avdeevka - Russian MoD

22:15 GMT 08.04.2022 (Updated: 22:20 GMT 08.04.2022)
Ukrainian nationalists have prepared a provocation by mining chemical depots at a plant in the city of Avdeevka and planning to blow it up when approaching the formations of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Director of the Russian National Defense Management Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev said on Friday.
Meanwhile, Western states have announced another package of anti-Russian sanctions, targeting both inidividuals and entities.
In an openly hypocritical move, Russia was suspended from the UN Human Rights Council on Thursday. Nevertheless, Moscow said it will continue to "defend our interests using all possible legal means."
Russia began a special operation with the stated goal of putting an end to war crimes committed by Ukrainian troops against civilians during an eight-year offensive against Donbas. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only, but later accused Ukrainian forces of using typical terrorist methods, such as hiding behind civilians and positioning weapons systems in civilian areas.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find more.
22:17 GMT 08.04.2022
New EU Sanctions Will Not Restrict Traffic Between Kaliningrad, Mainland Russia - Governor
KALININGRAD, Russia (Sputnik) - The fifth package of EU sanctions against Russia, which restricts automobile traffic, will not affect the traffic between mainland Russia and the Kaliningrad Region, the latter's governor, Anton Alikhanov, said.

"Point B of paragraph 2 excludes transit between the Kaliningrad Region and the rest of the Russian Federation from the restrictions," Alikhanov wrote on his Telegram channel.
22:16 GMT 08.04.2022
Biden Signs Into Law Bills Banning Russian Oil, Suspending Trade Ties - White House
