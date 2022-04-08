LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Neo-Nazis Plan to Blow Up Chemical Depots in Avdeevka - Russian MoD

Meanwhile, Western states have announced another package of anti-Russian sanctions, targeting both inidividuals and entities.
In an openly hypocritical move, Russia was suspended from the UN Human Rights Council on Thursday. Nevertheless, Moscow said it will continue to "defend our interests using all possible legal means."
Russia began a special operation with the stated goal of putting an end to war crimes committed by Ukrainian troops against civilians during an eight-year offensive against Donbas. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only, but later accused Ukrainian forces of using typical terrorist methods, such as hiding behind civilians and positioning weapons systems in civilian areas.
