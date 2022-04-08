LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Republic Using Grad Launchers - DPR

The UN General Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution suspending Russia's work in the UN Human Rights Council. In turn, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the restriction of Russia's membership in the UN body was unlawful.
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help to defend themselves against Ukrainian provocations. The Russian Defence Ministry said the operation targets Ukrainian military infrastructure only, but later accused Ukrainian forces of using terrorist methods, such as hiding behind civilians and positioning weapons systems in civilian areas.
Since 28 February, the sides held several rounds of envoy-level peace talks.
