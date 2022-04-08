International
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Republic Using Grad Launchers - DPR
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Republic Using Grad Launchers - DPR
On Thursday, the permanent representatives of EU member states agreed on a fifth package of anti-Russian sanctions in connection with the special military operation
situation in ukraine
world
ukraine
The DPR said that a shell that fell into a residential multi-storey building in Donetsk was fired from the Hurricane MLRS, another shell fell near the school - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Republic Using Grad Launchers - DPR

05:31 GMT 08.04.2022
US
India
Global
On Thursday, the permanent representatives of EU member states agreed on a fifth package of anti-Russian sanctions in connection with the special military operation in Ukraine.
The UN General Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution suspending Russia's work in the UN Human Rights Council. In turn, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the restriction of Russia's membership in the UN body was unlawful.
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help to defend themselves against Ukrainian provocations. The Russian Defence Ministry said the operation targets Ukrainian military infrastructure only, but later accused Ukrainian forces of using terrorist methods, such as hiding behind civilians and positioning weapons systems in civilian areas.
Since 28 February, the sides held several rounds of envoy-level peace talks.
05:55 GMT 08.04.2022
Australia to Provide Ukraine With 20 Bushmaster Armoured Vehicles, $20Mln Worth of Weapons
The Australian government pledged to render further military support to Ukraine by handing over 20 Bushmaster armoured vehicles, and providing 26.5 million Australian dollars ($19.8 million) in anti-armour weapons and equipment, the prime minister's office announced on Friday.

"The Australian Government will provide further support to the Government of Ukraine by gifting 20 Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicles, including two ambulance variants, to aid the Government of Ukraine's response to Russia's unrelenting and illegal aggression," the statement read.

The provision of Bushmasters follows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's plea for military aid voiced in his address to the Australian Parliament late March, the statement added.

Furthermore, Australia pledged to provide Ukraine with additional military support in the form of anti-armour weapons and ammunition, another statement said.

"This $26.5 million package of anti-armour weapons and ammunitions for the Ukrainian Armed Forces will further boost the capabilities Australia has supplied that have proven critical on the battlefield so far… This extra support comes on top of the 20 Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicles we announced today," the press release read.

Australia's total military aid provided to Ukraine now accounts for 191.5 million Austrian dollars, with the government promising to pursue opportunities to scale up military assistance to Kiev.
05:42 GMT 08.04.2022
Synthetic drugs - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.04.2022
Ukrainian Security Service Involved in Illicit Network of Drug Labs in Russia, Detainees Reveal
04:00 GMT
05:33 GMT 08.04.2022
Japan to Gradually Reduce Coal Imports From Russia - Economy Minister
Japan will reduce coal imports from Russia step by step, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Koichi Hagiuda said on Friday.

"We will reduce imports. Finally, we will strive not to import [Russian coal]," Hagiuda told reporters on Friday.

Japan will look for a replacement for Russian coal in order to reduce the negative impact on the population and industry, Hagiuda added.

Japan has imposed several sanctions against Russia due to Russia's military operation in Ukraine. Japan's sanctions list includes 101 names and 130 organizations from Russia.
05:32 GMT 08.04.2022
Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Republic Using Grad Launchers - DPR
Ukrainian forces have shelled the village of Yasinovataya in the Donetsk People's Republic, firing eight rockets from BM-21 Grad MLRS, the DPR representative office at the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination (JCCC) said.
