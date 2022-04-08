https://sputniknews.com/20220408/israel-defence-forces-kill-terrorist-who-staged-deadly-attack-in-tel-aviv-reports-say-1094576005.html
Israel Defence Forces Kill Terrorist Who Staged Deadly Attack in Tel Aviv, Reports Say
04:17 GMT 08.04.2022 (Updated: 04:32 GMT 08.04.2022)
On Thursday, at least two people were killed, eight injured in a shooting attack in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Israeli security forces have eliminated a terrorist who shot dead two people in the centre of Tel Aviv, according to The Jerusalem Post, citing the Israel Security Agency.
On Friday morning, the terrorist was tracked down in the Tel Aviv suburb of Jaffa. He was eliminated in a shootout with law enforcement officers. About 1,000 police officers participated in the search.
The suspect was identified as a Palestinian man from the West Bank, according to reports.
On late Thursday, a gunman opened fire in the central part of Tel Aviv, leaving two people dead and four critically injured.
The media reported that the shooting took place in several places in the centre of Tel Aviv, including on Dizengoff Street, known for its numerous restaurants and bars.
In March, a Palestinian gunman opened fire in the Israeli city of Bnei Brak, killing five people. Prior to that, terror attacks occurred in Be'er Sheva and Hadera, leaving a total death toll of 11 people.