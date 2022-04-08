https://sputniknews.com/20220408/islamic-cultural-organisation-cooperation-with-russia-not-affected-by-sanctions-1094597244.html

Islamic Cultural Organisation: Cooperation With Russia Not Affected by Sanctions

Islamic Cultural Organisation: Cooperation With Russia Not Affected by Sanctions

COLORADO SPRINGS (Sputnik) - The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) does not believe the sanctions which the West has...

According to Qamar, the organization believes very strongly in peace and advocates for peace across the globe."I think that is very important. Humanity needs to live in peace and respect each other so that we can get together and together we can advance to the next economic era where there would be a lot of technology and all that, and for sure, tremendous resources in those areas," Qamar stated.ICESCO would prefer to be a "go-between" with Russia and other countries, he added.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luпansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the West rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.The ICESCO wants to collaborate with Russia on space technology along with economic development in Africa and Asia, Qamar added."Russia has one of the most developed space technologies and space programs in the world, and that, I think, can be expanded to other nations completely."ICESCO, an agency that operates under the 57-state Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), deals with some very impoverished countries that really cannot go into space exploration, he added."What we are leveraging with them is trying to focus their attention towards being part of the whole space ecosystem," he said. "So if we can leverage them to work with Russia, I think that would be very important. We can be the support of the Russian space exploration and everything. That is one of the very important aspects."Another aspect, Qamar added, is small scale economic development, especially in Africa, where they are doing reverse engineering, disaster risk reduction, and risk management programs."We are conducting accelerators and boot camps there, basically to build a whole ecosystem of entrepreneurs," he said. "I think Russia has tremendous capabilities in that and we would love to work with Russia in Africa and in Asia also."The ICESCO is hopeful that Russia will soon accept their invitation to join the body as a member, Raheel Qamar said.When asked when it may happen, Qamar stated, "That depends completely upon Russia.""We are open to it, and we would love Russia to be part of our member states, and I'm hoping that it will happen sooner than later," he said.ICESCO brings together 54 member states in Central Asia, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and South America. Russia, as an observer nation, has been assisting the Islamic Cooperation Organization's cultural agency in different activities, and ICESCO is very grateful for that, according to Qamar."Basically, the idea behind that is to uplift the economies of these nations and to uplift the science and technology capabilities," he emphasized. "I'm from the science and technology sector. I'm heading that at ICESCO, and our basic aim is economic development of these nations, moving away from an agro-based economy to a knowledge-based economy. And Russia being one of our Observer Nations, I'm sure in the future we will have more collaboration with them in developing these activities in all our member states."Qamar spoke on the sidelines of the 37th Space Symposium that brings together representatives of the world's space agencies, commercial space businesses as well as military, national security and intelligence organizations to discuss and plan the future of space exploration.

