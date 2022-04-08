https://sputniknews.com/20220408/india-emerging-as-preferred-medical-travel-destination-to-boost-economy-says-top-health-expert-1094575708.html

India’s Emergence as ‘Preferred Medical Travel Destination’ to Boost Economy, Says Top Health Expert

The Indian medical tourism market, which was valued at $2.89 billion in 2020, is expected to reach $13.42 billion by 2026. According to the report India... 08.04.2022, Sputnik International

From launching the "National Strategy and Roadmap for Medical and Wellness Tourism" to introducing E-Medical Visas across 156 countries, India aims to strengthen the promotion of the country as a medical value travel (MVT) and wellness destination.Dr Sangita Reddy, joint managing director of Apollo Hospitals Group of India, tells Sputnik that several factors like the cost-effectiveness of treatment, advanced medical technology, and the availability of skilled medical professionals are drawing international patients to India.Sputnik: India has been ranked among the top medical tourism destinations in Asia, along with Thailand and Singapore. How has India’s medical tourism been since the third wave of the pandemic?Sangita Reddy: India is poised to become a preferred medical travel destination and significantly contribute to the economy. The NITI Aayog (the central government's apex public policy think tank) has identified Medical Value Travel as one of the major growth drivers and a major source of forex earning.Medical tourism is reviving now after the flattening of the third wave and the easing of travel restrictions.Sputnik: What are the major factors that are leading to the rise in India’s medical tourism?Sangita Reddy: India has a great value proposition for patients. It has a time-tested legacy of clinical excellence, innovation, and pioneering care pathways. There are 39 Joint Commission International (JCI) accredited multi-specialty hospitals with the most advanced technology and infrastructure.There are highly qualified and respected doctors, nurses, and other health professionals.Apart from modern allopathic medicine, India also offers natural treatments like Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Naturopathy, and Homeopathy (AYUSH), which provide significant benefits to foreign patients, making them choose India as their destination for treatment. English is a widely spoken language in India, which makes it easier for patients to communicate. For patients from non-English speaking countries, Apollo Hospitals has translators.Sputnik: How many foreign patients is your hospital getting at the moment and from which countries?Sangita Reddy: Bangladesh, Oman, Myanmar, Nepal, and Mauritius are some of the countries from where we are getting patients covered at Apollo Hospitals.The leading factor encouraging tourists seeking medical help from different countries to visit India is the value-based cost of treatment.We are now seeing patients from Nigeria, Kenya, Ethiopia, Tanzania, and other African countries coming back to us. Patients also come, though not in very large numbers, from the UK, Europe, the US, and Canada.Sputnik: Which are the top medical treatments for which foreign patients are coming to India?Sangita Reddy: Most international patients seek medical treatment for oncology, organ transplants, cardiac procedures, orthopaedics, and neurosurgery.Sputnik: Are foreign healthcare industries and players eyeing investment opportunities in India’s health sector?Sangita Reddy: Yes, healthcare has become one of India's largest sectors, both in terms of revenue and employment. Factors such as an ageing population, a growing middle class, an increasing number of lifestyle disorders, adoption of technology, etc., are behind this sustained growth.Therefore, it does not come as a surprise that there has been a heightened interest from investors and increased Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflow in the healthcare sector over the last two decades.Sputnik: What are the top ongoing international tie-ups and investments your hospital has made with foreign players and how has it benefited the hospital?Sangita Reddy: We have collaborated with Cleveland Clinic to bring international second opinion services to their patients to review complex cases and devise the most appropriate treatment plan.We have also launched an Artificial Intelligence-enabled ApolloPro health programme for Health Management. Apollo ProHealthDeepXon, along with Microsoft HoloLens 2, will give individuals an immersive mixed reality experience to help visualise what is happening inside their body and nudge them to make positive lifestyle shifts for a healthier tomorrow.A few of our recent international collaborations include hospitals in Nigeria and UzbekistanSputnik: After India resumed international flights to several countries, India's Tourism Ministry last month launched the National Strategy and Roadmap for Medical and Wellness Tourism to uplift medical tourism in India. How effective is it going to be and how is it going to benefit your hospital?Sangita Reddy: The Ministry of Tourism of India has formulated a National Strategy and Roadmap for Medical and Wellness Tourism to promote the country as a Medical Value Travel and Wellness destination.The ministry has also introduced an E-Medical Visa across 156 countries which will increase the number of nations with whom we have air bubble arrangements so that they can travel to India for their treatment.

